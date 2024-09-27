National Crime Agency
Irish national charged after more than £950,000 of cannabis seized
An Irish woman has been charged with drugs offences after more than £950,000 worth of cannabis was seized at Belfast City Airport.
Stella Doyle-Daly, 18, from Hanover Street, Dublin, was arrested by National Crime Agency officers after she was stopped at the airport on Tuesday.
She had travelled from Thailand via Doha and Heathrow airport. A search of two suitcases by Border Force officers found almost 48 kilos of cannabis.
The drugs would be worth an estimated £956,000 at street level.
Doyle-Daly was interviewed by NCA officers recently and charged with drugs importation offences.
She appeared at Laganside Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded in custody until a bail hearing on Tuesday.
NCA Belfast Branch Commander David Cunningham yesterday said:
"The NCA continues in our work to prevent drugs from reaching the streets of Northern Ireland. We will pursue the organised crime groups behind importations and the couriers paid to transport the drugs across the border.
"The gangs behind these smuggling attempts are only interested in making money. Their couriers, who are likely to be arrested and prosecuted, are expendable.
"We would appeal to those thinking of getting involved drug smuggling on behalf of these gangs to think about the consequences of their actions – you will be identified and prosecuted."
In August, the NCA issued a warning to travellers arriving into the UK from Thailand, Canada and the USA that they face jail sentences if caught attempting to smuggle cannabis into the country. However, arrests are still being made and the amount of cannabis seized in the UK so far in 2024 is three times more than the whole of 2023.
The increase in these seizures is fuelled by organised crime gangs who have access to cannabis grown overseas, in locations where it is legal, who are recruiting couriers to transport it to the UK where it can generate greater profit for them than growing the drugs themselves.
People travelling with drugs as couriers reported being told by their recruiters that they were only risking a fine if caught. However, the maximum sentence for cannabis importation in the UK is up to 14 years in prison.
Just recently (25 September) two Malaysian nationals were jailed for 20 months after being caught smuggling 37kg of Cannabis in their luggage in April of this year, having travelled to Edinburgh from Thailand.
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/irish-national-charged-after-more-than-950-000-of-cannabis-seized
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
More than 300 kilos of cannabis seized at Heathrow and Gatwick26/09/2024 16:15:00
Eleven people have been charged with attempting to smuggle more than 300 kilos of cannabis into the UK via Heathrow and Gatwick airports over the space of two days.
Child sex offender who went on the run is jailed24/09/2024 16:15:00
A child sex offender caught by the National Crime Agency and international police after five years on the run has been jailed for eight years for indecently assaulting a girl in 2003.
Migrant smuggling gang dismantled as head of Teesside-based crime group gets 20-year jail term24/09/2024 11:15:00
The figurehead of an organised crime group that attempted to smuggle migrants into the UK has been jailed for 20 years following a major National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Man jailed for 21 years for abusing children23/09/2024 16:15:00
A man who sexually abused a vulnerable young girl 16 years ago has been jailed for 21 years, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
NI man posted himself assault rifle and handguns from the US23/09/2024 11:05:00
A man from County Down who broke down and posted an AR-15 assault rifle and two handguns to himself from the United States has been sentenced
Man from Leeds charged after Heathrow Airport cannabis seizure20/09/2024 15:30:00
A man from Leeds has been charged with drug smuggling offences by the National Crime Agency after five suitcases packed with cannabis were found at Heathrow Airport
Arrest in Scotland over Stansted cannabis importations19/09/2024 09:10:00
A man has been arrested by National Crime Agency officers on suspicion of orchestrating the attempted importation of cannabis worth £600,000 through Stansted Airport.
New investment for Border Security Command18/09/2024 10:14:10
Up to £75million in new investment for the Border Security Command paves way for an autumn immigration crime crackdown.