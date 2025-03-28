Welsh Government
|Printable version
Irish Sea resilience taskforce holds first meeting
The first meeting of the Irish Sea Resilience Taskforce took place in Anglesey yesterday, bringing together representatives from across Wales, Ireland and beyond to strengthen vital sea connections between the nations.
The taskforce was established following December's temporary closure of Holyhead port, which highlighted the critical importance of maintaining reliable sea routes between Wales and Ireland.
Led by Welsh Government's Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, alongside Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, and Irish Government Minister of State for International & Road Transport, Logistics, Rail & Ports, Seán Canney, the group will work to improve the resilience of sea connections and port facilities.
The taskforce's core membership includes representatives from the Welsh, Irish, UK, Scottish and Northern Ireland governments, local authorities, port operators, ferry companies, and logistics industry representatives, and will call upon experts for input into specific themes.
Transport Secretary Ken Skates yesterday said:
It has been good today to all come together to discuss how we can strengthen the resilience of the vital sea links between Wales and Ireland. The strategic importance of these links is clear. This taskforce will examine how we can prevent similar disruptions in the future and look at how we can respond when challenges arise at any of our ports, building on the experiences of last December.
Economy Secretary Rebecca Evans yesterday said:
Dependable transport routes across the Irish Sea are essential for economic growth in our regions. Following the recent ferry berth closures, we'll build on the effective joint working we've seen to ensure our ports can respond to changing circumstances. It’s good to see how we can all work together across nations, governments and organisations to improve the resilience of these important links.”
Irish Government Minister of State for Transport, Seán Canney, yesterday said:
I was delighted to join Transport Secretary Ken Skates and Economy Secretary Rebecca Evans in person today to underline the Irish Government’s commitment to building resilience in sea connections and port facilities on both sides of the Irish Sea. This taskforce represents a meaningful opportunity to bring together stakeholders from across the spectrum to learn from recent events and plan effectively for the future.
Yesterday's meeting marked the first of six scheduled sessions. Members agreed on Terms of Reference and priority areas for action, including contingency planning, current infrastructure projects, and future development needs. The taskforce will conclude its work in October 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/irish-sea-resilience-taskforce-holds-first-meeting
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Best of Wales celebrated at National Tourism Summit and awards28/03/2025 15:05:00
Tourism and hospitality have been praised as the "lifeblood of the Welsh economy" that create jobs and drive growth.
£10m boost for Welsh nature projects28/03/2025 13:05:00
Thirteen projects across Wales have secured more than £10m to protect nature across land and sea.
Ceredigion affordable housing project wins grant28/03/2025 12:05:00
A community in Ceredigion has benefited from £8,500 to develop housing in their local area.
New cross-border effort to strengthen Irish Sea transport links27/03/2025 14:05:00
A new taskforce focused on improving the resilience of Irish Sea transport connections will hold its first meeting this Thursday.
UK Government Spring Statement: Response from the First Minister of Wales27/03/2025 11:25:00
First Minister Eluned Morgan has responded to the Chancellor’s statement.
College wellbeing support playing important role in learners’ education experience26/03/2025 13:15:00
Learners across Wales are benefiting from increased wellbeing and mental health support thanks to £4 million in funding for colleges. Funding has previously been used to create wellbeing centres or counselling.
Senedd votes on new rules promoting foods linked to obesity26/03/2025 12:15:00
New rules about how and where foods high in fat, salt and sugar can be promoted and displayed in larger shops and online have been passed by the Senedd.
Welsh Government announces next steps in tackling antimicrobial resistance in animals26/03/2025 09:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday published details of its continued commitment to tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in animals across Wales, including £2 million of new funding and the establishment of a new expert advisory group.
Facility to give new life to old tyres with Welsh Government support25/03/2025 14:05:00
One of Wales’ leading providers of tyre services is set to open a new facility that will give new life to old tyres, with Welsh Government support.