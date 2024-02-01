Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC)
Irish Traveller settles race discrimination claim with support from equality watchdog
An Irish Traveller has received a settlement after he was allegedly discriminated against when a pub in Cardiff refused to host his daughter’s Christening.
The Equality and Human Rights Commission supported the case, which followed an incident at the Three Horseshoes pub in Whitchurch, Cardiff.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was told he could not host a Christening at the pub because he was a member of the Traveller community.
Following a claim for direct discrimination on the grounds of his race, the Three Horseshoes pub agreed to settle with the claimant. The settlement does not contain an admission of liability on the part of the pub.
The Three Horseshoes pub has committed to undertake equality and diversity training.
The claimant was represented by Nick Webster, of Leigh Day. The Equality and Human Rights Commission provided funding and support.
Baroness Kishwer Falkner, Chairwoman of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said:
"As Britain’s equality regulator, we raise awareness of race discrimination and how it can be prevented. Every business providing a service to the public should understand their responsibilities under the Equality Act 2010 to protect their customers and staff from discrimination based on a protected characteristic.
"I am pleased that our efforts have resulted in a positive resolution for this claimant, shedding light on an issue still experienced by too many people in Britain, and helping service providers understand discrimination and how they can prevent it."
