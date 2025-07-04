Chatham House
|Printable version
Is China friend or foe to the UK? A government audit says: ‘It’s complicated’
EXPERT COMMENT
Britain needs a better plan to prepare for a world of Chinese dominance. And it must be subjected to public scrutiny.
In his statement to Parliament on 24 June, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the government’s new ‘China Audit’ is intended to deliver a long-term strategy for the UK’s relationship with China – one that moves ‘beyond cheap rhetoric to a data-driven, cross-government approach’.
That would be a step forward. Reactive, issue-specific decisions have characterized previous governments’ dealings with China for over a decade, from the 2020 decision to ban Huawei from British 5G networks to this year’s rescue of British Steel.
The government is right to acknowledge the complex risks and opportunities China presents, from economic relations to national security. But the audit has revealed little to the public about how the government intends to navigate that complexity.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/07/china-friend-or-foe-uk-government-audit-says-its-complicated
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Brazil’s BRICS agenda may be hard to accomplish after the Iran–Israel war03/07/2025 15:25:00
Brazil wants to pursue an important multilateral agenda. But an expanded membership’s reaction to the war may tilt the group away from Rio’s long-standing goals.
Three key summer deadlines will reveal how Trump views the future of US power03/07/2025 12:20:00
The US will hit three self-imposed deadlines this summer: on tariffs, international organizations and the debt ceiling. Administration choices will make it clearer how President Trump sees the global order – and harder to argue that the fundamentals of US strength are undamaged.
The Middle East still fears Israel – and Iran02/07/2025 09:20:00
Trump intervened to help Israel’s military in Iran. Will he continue to let it operate freely in Gaza?
The Israel–Iran ceasefire is a relief for China. But the war exposed Beijing’s lack of leverage01/07/2025 13:20:00
China will be forced to continue hedging its bets as it adjusts to a fundamentally changed Middle Eastern security outlook.
The UK purchase of F35As increases reliance on US systems – with limited benefits01/07/2025 09:20:00
The aircraft will add redundancy to NATO’s DCA mission but will not improve UK deterrence – and come at the cost of other urgently needed systems.
Five key priorities for NATO after the summit in The Hague – and how to make progress30/06/2025 12:20:00
After an unambitious summit, NATO allies must return with laser focus to the key issues that were left off the agenda.
Iraq’s fragile stability is threatened by a shifting Middle Eastern order27/06/2025 12:20:00
The region’s balance of power is being violently upended. It will be difficult for Iraq to avoid being drawn into the upheaval.
US strikes on Iran: What next for Iran, Israel and President Trump?23/06/2025 12:20:00
Tehran has few good options, but the US should not overplay its hand, says Chatham House Director Bronwen Maddox in Amman.