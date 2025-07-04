Is China friend or foe to the UK? A government audit says: ‘It’s complicated’

EXPERT COMMENT

Britain needs a better plan to prepare for a world of Chinese dominance. And it must be subjected to public scrutiny.

In his statement to Parliament on 24 June, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the government’s new ‘China Audit’ is intended to deliver a long-term strategy for the UK’s relationship with China – one that moves ‘beyond cheap rhetoric to a data-driven, cross-government approach’.

That would be a step forward. Reactive, issue-specific decisions have characterized previous governments’ dealings with China for over a decade, from the 2020 decision to ban Huawei from British 5G networks to this year’s rescue of British Steel.

The government is right to acknowledge the complex risks and opportunities China presents, from economic relations to national security. But the audit has revealed little to the public about how the government intends to navigate that complexity.

