Is China’s humanoid robot industry a bubble?

EXPERT COMMENT

The market debut of Unitree, China’s leading humanoid robot company, has stoked fears that Beijing’s ambitions for robots exceed demand. Until humanoid robots reach their ‘ChatGPT moment’ those worries will remain.

China’s robotics industry has been making headlines again. Videos of humanoid robots running, jumping and boxing at Beijing’s World Humanoid Games swamped social media feeds in late August – including a robot that broke Usain Bolt’s 100m record.

Meanwhile financial media were gripped by wild gyrations in the stock market valuation of Unitree Robotics, China’s leading humanoid company. After soaring to a $66 billion valuation on its debut listing in Shanghai, it then plunged by around $30 billion. By 1 September, the share price had stabilized at levels roughly 45 per cent down from its post-IPO peak.

Underlying these events lies a stubborn question. Does the enthusiasm surrounding China’s extraordinary emerging robot industry outstrip its financial fundamentals?

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