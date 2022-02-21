Chatham House
|Printable version
Is it time for a new rapprochement between China and the West?
EXPERT COMMENT
Civic cooperation will be crucial to keeping the doors open for diplomatic dialogue beyond the Winter Olympics in a post-pandemic world.
In times of rising geopolitical tension around the world, this year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing could have been seen as an opportunity to improve diplomatic dialogue and people-to-people engagement between China and the West. Instead, deteriorating relations between both sides in recent months, have contributed to a widening ideological rift, while at the same time, consolidation of the China-Russia alliance.
Though the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has maintained its position that the Olympics are not about politics, in the build-up to the tournament in China this year, national boycotts as a result of the country’s worsening human rights record in Xinjiang, began to increase in number.
The situation is reminiscent of 2008, when China last hosted the Olympics and, this year, the dynamics are similar although there are also some differences. Most important of these differences is, in 2008, China and the West were engaged in a process of coming closer together diplomatically, economically and socially, guided by China’s national policy of reform and the West’s expectations that China would continue to liberalize politically.
In comparison, today, both China and the West are in a period of intensifying strategic competition and a process of economic and technological decoupling, both areas which have become deeply intertwined over the last three decades.
Coincidentally, the Winter Olympics have taken place exactly during the 50th anniversary of former US president Richard Nixon’s historic visit to China in February 1972 which brought Beijing out of international isolation and opened up relations between China and the rest of the world.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2022/02/is-it-time-for-a-new-rapprochement-between-china-and-the-west
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
Five takeaways from a decade of energy subsidy reforms in MENA17/02/2022 15:38:00
Experiences from the MENA region show that successful energy subsidy reforms must focus strongly on mitigating social impacts.
Governments face losing the battle against climate change17/02/2022 12:20:00
Public action has been key to tackling past crises but governments around the world are failing to engage their citizens on the role they can play to combat climate change.
Limited expectations as Scholz heads to Kyiv and Moscow16/02/2022 15:20:00
After heavy criticism for an initially timid response, the approach of Germany’s new government to the Ukraine crisis is improving as its position on Russia evolves.
Russia's end games and Putin's dilemmas16/02/2022 12:20:00
As warnings from Washington and London intensify, the period of maximum danger in the Ukraine standoff has begun. Even if conflict is avoided, the status quo has gone.
The UK must use sanctions to help Kazakhstan’s people11/02/2022 13:38:00
Kazakhstan’s unrest is a chance for the UK’s new sanctions powers to show it is serious about tackling kleptocratic regimes. But whether it will is doubtful.
Ukraine response reveals Europe’s security is changing10/02/2022 13:38:00
Recent events regarding Ukraine show an active UK responding quickly while EU powers deliberate. But pulling ahead of the pack is not the same as leadership.
Colonialism in international relations07/02/2022 13:38:00
The January issue of International Affairs explores race and imperialism in international relations, and launches a new series celebrating its centenary year.
From words to deeds: What next for climate action?07/02/2022 09:20:00
What do countries need to do ahead of COP27 in Egypt?