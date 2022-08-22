Is your business impacted by high energy costs and supply chain disruptions?

techUK is working with the Government to map and understand the impacts of increased energy costs and supply chain issues on our members as well as the wider tech sector.

The UK is currently experiencing a period of high energy costs and supply chain issues that are having an impact on businesses. These business impacts are principally arising from increased energy costs, labour shortages and logistics issues.

techUK is working with the Government to map and understand the impacts of these issues on our members as well as the wider tech sector. To help us do this we would be grateful if members and other UK tech companies could flag any pressing issues as well as medium to long term concerns they foresee by emailing businessimpact@techuk.org

Business impacts could include, one or a combitation of, high energy costs that pose a threat to your business, interuptions to the supply of raw materials and core components, labour and staff shortages as well as other disruptions.

Any information provided will be held anonymously and used to help us update Government on how the sector is coping with this current period of disruption and make requests for support if these are needed.

Specifically, we would be interested to understand:

Any immediate impacts that are currently being experienced by your business

Are there any expected impacts that you foresee having a significant effect on your business in the next 3-6 months?

Do you have any long term concerns about the viability of your business if supply chain issues are not resolved?

Some companies may face an emergency situation that could have wider impacts on the UK economy and public services. If this is the case, we ask that you specify this in your email to businessimpact@techuk.org so that we can prioritise your request.