Ishiba will likely hold on as Japan’s prime minister, despite his repeated failures

EXPERT COMMENT

Modi’s recent visit shows how Japan could profit from upheaval in US policymaking. But Ishiba, clinging to power due to a lack of options, may be too weak to take advantage.

Japanese politics has entered uncharted territory. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba shows no sign of resigning. That is despite suffering three significant consecutive electoral defeats: in October 2024’s general election, June 2025’s Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election, and the July 2025 House of Councillors election. The last result meant the ruling coalition lost its majority in both houses.

This was a serious series of setbacks for his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). In late July many thought the prime minister would be forced to quit. But more than a month later, Ishiba shows no sign of taking responsibility and stepping down.

Instead, the prime minister remains largely unchallenged. Leaders like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visiting Japan at the weekend, likely see Ishiba as a vital partner for the foreseeable future.

Ishiba’s position rests in part on continuing public support for him personally. An August NHK survey found 49 per cent want Ishiba to stay as prime minister. A Mainichi Shimbun poll shortly after showed 43 per cent support his continuation.

Why do so many Japanese citizens want Ishiba to remain in office, after presiding over so much failure? And how effective can such a weakened leader be, in a dramatically shifting international landscape?

