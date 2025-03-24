Science and Technology Facilities Council
ISIS Neutron and Muon Source announce 2025 Impact Award winners
Researchers whose work has had a significant, wide-reaching impact on the economy, society or science were celebrated at the 2025 Impact Awards.
ISIS Neutron and Muon Source 2025 Impact Award winners from left to right: Professor Pete Dowding (Economic Impact Award), Professor Christian Pfrang (Society Impact Award) and Dr Fabrizia Foglia (Science Impact Award). Credit: STFC
The ISIS Neutron and Muon Source has announced the winners of its prestigious Impact Awards, recognising outstanding contributions in the economy, society and science.
These awards celebrate wide-reaching and impactful research and discoveries at the ISIS facility, which have significantly advanced our understanding and improved various aspects of life.
The ISIS Neutron and Muon Source is operated by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC).
Economic Impact Award
Improving combustion engine efficiency
The Economic Impact Award was presented to Professor Pete Dowding from Infineum for his work using neutron reflectometry to study organic friction modifiers for improving the efficiency of combustion engines.
Twenty percent of worldwide carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions come from road and marine transport.
Inside the engines of these vehicles, friction can cause both energy loss and damage over time.
Reducing friction
Organic friction modifiers are surface-active molecules that are included in engine oil formulations to reduce friction by approximately 3%.
Improving this friction reduction could lead to improvements in fuel economy with a resulting decrease in global CO2 emission by up to 50 million tonnes each year.
This is almost as much as the total emissions from the power sector across the UK.
Society Impact Award
Improving indoor air quality and health
The Society Impact Award was awarded to Professor Christian Pfrang from the University of Birmingham for his work using neutron reflectometry to investigate the effect of cooking emissions on indoor air quality.
Cooking produces fatty acids, which can accumulate on water droplets in the atmosphere, or on surfaces in the home.
Impact on the climate
Professor Christian Pfrang and his collaborators found that these fatty acids are not easily broken down, and therefore very stable.
In the atmosphere, their continued presence can impact the climate.
In the home, they can build up and trap toxic pollutants, affecting indoor air quality and health.
Science Impact Award
Sustainable membrane nanotechnology applications
The Science Impact Award was received by Dr Fabrizia Foglia from University College London for her innovative use of neutron techniques to understand and improve the performance of membrane nanotechnologies for sustainable applications.
Ion-conducting polymer membranes are essential in many separation processes and electrochemical devices, including flow batteries, fuel cells and electrolysers.
All these applications are relevant for achieving net zero carbon emissions.
New insights
This use of neutron science has provided new insights to better understand and optimise membrane properties.
It addresses industrial requirements and demands in fields as diverse as energy conversion in solar cells and separation science for water desalination.
Dr Foglia has been instrumental in expanding the use of neutron techniques in membrane science, including:
- reflectometry
- quasielliptical neutron scattering
- small angle neutron scattering
Celebrating outstanding achievements
Dr Philip King, Associate Director, Partnerships and Programmes, STFC ISIS Neutron and Muon Source, says:
Our mission is to advance knowledge and improve lives through neutrons and muons.
We are incredibly proud that we welcome thousands of researchers from around the world to our facilities to see that mission through.
We are delighted to celebrate the outstanding achievements of this year’s ISIS Impact Awards – studies of aerosols relevant to climate models, reducing wear and energy loss in engines, and developing membranes for energy devices clearly show the impact of ISIS’s work and how its mission is being fulfilled.
