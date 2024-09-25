Islamic State supporter jailed for extreme videos which encouraged violence

A man who shared extreme violent videos supporting Islamic State has been jailed six years and nine months at Kingston Crown Court.

Ayoub Nacir, 21, shared documents and videos online that encouraged people to take up arms and commit acts of terrorism.

After being arrested, Counter Terrorism Policing also discovered documents on Nacir’s devices which contained instructions on how to make noxious substances for use in a terrorist attack.

He used social media accounts on Instagram, TikTok and Telegram to share and promote terrorist material, frequently changing accounts to avoid detection.

After his arrest a search Nacir’s addresses uncovered a terrorist instruction manual and a large sheathed combat knife, alongside a laptop with documents on guiding a person through the experience of ‘becoming a jihadi’.

He pleaded guilty to eight terrorism charges earlier this year.

Bethan David, Head of Counter Terrorism Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Ayoub Nacir held violent and extreme beliefs and was intent on encouraging violence and acts of terrorism.

“His fascination with Islamic State (IS) acts is troubling and shows his commitment to extremism and advancing IS propaganda.

“The CPS will continue to work to ensure those that spread hate and fear in the name of ideology and extremism are prosecuted.”

