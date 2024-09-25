Crown Prosecution Service
Islamic State supporter jailed for extreme videos which encouraged violence
A man who shared extreme violent videos supporting Islamic State has been jailed six years and nine months at Kingston Crown Court.
Ayoub Nacir, 21, shared documents and videos online that encouraged people to take up arms and commit acts of terrorism.
After being arrested, Counter Terrorism Policing also discovered documents on Nacir’s devices which contained instructions on how to make noxious substances for use in a terrorist attack.
He used social media accounts on Instagram, TikTok and Telegram to share and promote terrorist material, frequently changing accounts to avoid detection.
After his arrest a search Nacir’s addresses uncovered a terrorist instruction manual and a large sheathed combat knife, alongside a laptop with documents on guiding a person through the experience of ‘becoming a jihadi’.
He pleaded guilty to eight terrorism charges earlier this year.
Bethan David, Head of Counter Terrorism Division at the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Ayoub Nacir held violent and extreme beliefs and was intent on encouraging violence and acts of terrorism.
“His fascination with Islamic State (IS) acts is troubling and shows his commitment to extremism and advancing IS propaganda.
“The CPS will continue to work to ensure those that spread hate and fear in the name of ideology and extremism are prosecuted.”
Notes to editors
• Ayoub Nacir (DOB: 26/07/2003) of Earl's Court, London is guilty of:
o Five counts of possession of a document or record for terrorist purposes, contrary to section 58(1)(b) of the Terrorism Act 2000 (26 Oct 2023)
o Three counts of dissemination of terrorist publication, contrary to section 2 (1) and 2 (2) (e) of the Terrorism Act 2000 (19 Apr 2023)
• He was sentenced at Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court to:
o 6 years and 9 months in custody
o Counter Terrorism Act 2008 – Part 4 Notification for 15 years
o Serious Crime Prevention Order
• The CPS Counter Terrorism Division is responsible for prosecuting terrorism related offences in England and Wales. It also prosecutes official secrets and espionage cases, incitement to racial and religious hatred, war crimes and crimes against humanity, piracy and hijacking.
