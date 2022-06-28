Island communities across the UK to come together in Orkney for first Islands Forum

Island communities across the UK have been invited to the first Islands Forum meeting in September.

New Islands Forum created to level up island communities and work together on shared opportunities and challenges

Representatives from island communities in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and the devolved governments have been invited to join the Islands Forum

First meeting will take place in Orkney in September

Island communities across the UK have today (28 June 2022) been invited to the first Islands Forum meeting in September.

The Islands Forum will help to level up island communities by encouraging collaboration to tackle common challenges such as connectivity, infrastructure, demographic trends and explore opportunities including the transition to net zero. It will also allow the UK government to hear and learn from island communities to inform future policy.

Orkney has been chosen as the location for the first Islands Forum, which will be chaired by Secretary of State Michael Gove.

The UK government has invited council leaders and chief executives of island communities in all parts of the UK to take part in the first Forum. The devolved administrations will also have a key role, with ministers from the Scottish and Welsh governments and the Northern Ireland Executive invited.

Secretary of State for Levelling Up Michael Gove MP said:

Island communities contribute a huge amount to the UK and often face common challenges. Our new Islands Forum will bring communities together and give our islands a stronger voice. Whether it is the requirement for better transport connectivity or opportunities for economic development, I want to hear directly from island communities across the UK what they need to unlock their full potential. The UK government’s goal is to unite and level up our whole United Kingdom, from Shetland to the Scillies. This new forum will make sure that our islands are placed right at the heart of our levelling up mission.

Several projects in island communities are set to benefit from cash injections through levelling up funds. This includes: