New GP guidance to improve cancer diagnosis in young people.

The family of Isla Sneddon has welcomed new guidance for GPs and cancer specialists that they hope will create a ‘lasting change’ in the early and accurate diagnosis of cancers in children and young people.

Isla died in March 2025, aged 17, six months after being diagnosed with cancer. Isla’s Principles, named in her memory, has four key action points for clinicians to consider when a young patient presents with unexplained, persistent symptoms.

Under the guidance, repeated healthcare visits and persistent concerns of patients and their families should raise a GP’s suspicion of cancer.

Publication of the guidance by the Centre for Sustainable Delivery (CfSD) – a Programme for Government commitment – supports clinicians with existing good practice for assessing and referring children and young people for suspected cancer. It makes clear that patients should leave appointments knowing what to expect next and when to seek further help.

Health Secretary Angela Constance said:

“My sincere thoughts go out to the Sneddon family over the loss of their daughter, Isla. They have shown tremendous resilience and determination to campaign for meaningful change in their daughter’s memory.

“This guidance has been developed to support earlier and more accurate diagnosis of cancers in children and young people.

“Many clinicians already adopt the ethos of Isla’s Principles but it is important this is applied consistently across Scotland. This will ensure that every young person presenting with worrying symptoms has a voice in their care and is given clear guidance over how they will be supported through a diagnosis.”

Isla’s parents Mark and Michelle Sneddon said:

“We cannot change what happened to Isla but knowing that her legacy could help another child to receive the investigations, diagnosis and treatment they need sooner gives us a purpose to keep going.

“Our hope is that Isla’s Principles become more than guidance on a piece of paper. We want them to create lasting change in how children and young people with concerning symptoms are listened to, investigated, and referred.”

Phil Hodkinson, the Centre for Sustainable Delivery’s Co-Clinical Lead for Earlier Diagnosis said:

“Isla’s Principles are a reminder of the importance of listening carefully, openly communicating clinical uncertainty, and taking a fresh look when symptoms persist or do not fit the expected pattern.

“The Principles highlight that strengthening communication between teams and ensuring young people and their families are clear about next steps, supporting us in delivering safe, person-centred care.”

Dr Sal Peterson, Co-Chair of the Scottish Primary Care Cancer Group said:

“Isla’s Principles are an important addition to existing guidance. They highlight the importance of GP intuition, especially in people with vague symptoms.”

Background

Isla’s Principles uses the acronym ISLA to spell out four key actions GPs should take when diagnosing a young person with persistent symptoms:

I – Intuition can be an important component of professional judgement and this should be acknowledged and respected when reviewing referrals where there is suspicion of cancer.

S – Share information clearly. This should include open communication regarding ongoing concerns and diagnostic uncertainty between primary and secondary care. It should not stop with the initial referral particularly if the patient or family seek support whilst awaiting specialist review.

L – Look again at the patient. Look beyond the obvious when symptoms persist, evolve, recur or do not fit the expected clinical picture. Do not presume that the clinical picture has not changed. Rarer conditions, including some cancers, can present insidiously with non-specific or atypical symptoms. However, with time and further review, a clearer pattern may emerge. Young people may appear well even when presenting with concerning symptoms. Red flag symptoms should always be acted upon.

A – Agree a safety-netting plan and ensure that the young person and their families understand the next steps, including when and how to seek further help. Patients and families should leave every healthcare appointment with a clear understanding of next steps, what to expect and when to seek further help.

Isla’s Principles | Right Decisions