Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
Isle of Man: revised Personal Injury Discount Rate
The Personal Injury Discount Rate in the Isle of Man has been updated, using advice provided by GAD. It relates to sums awarded to seriously injured claimants.
The Personal Injury Jury Discount Rate (PIDR) in the Isle of Man has been increased from -0.25% to +1.00% p.a.
The Isle of Man’s Treasury Department was supported by the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) (PDF, 688.78KB) to inform its review.
This revealed a significant change to market conditions since GAD’s previous advice provided in 2019 and 2020.
Damages payments
The PIDR is a percentage figure used to calculate damages payments to people who have undergone serious and long-term injuries – where the damages are paid as a lump sum.
Where a claim for future losses is settled as a single cash amount, the assessment of future losses and costs is converted into a lump sum allowing for the:
- period over which losses and costs are expected to be met
- assumed investment return that a claimant should expect to earn on the lump sum award
This assumed investment return is the personal injury discount rate.
Tynwald, Isle of Man parliament building. Credit: Shutterstock
Other factors
Global economic conditions are an important factor in the rate that is set and was the focus of GAD’s latest review for the Isle of Man.
Our support on reviewing the PIDR can extend to research and analysis beyond economic forecasting, ensuring that the rate set reflects the legislation, industry and demographic factors of the jurisdiction in question.
Other administrations
GAD is also providing advice to support the review of the PIDR in England and Wales and the devolved administrations of Scotland and Northern Ireland.
GAD Actuarial Director Stephen Humphrey spoke about the PIDR at the Association of British Insurer’s ‘Civil Justice Reform – The Road Ahead’ event earlier this month.
Attendees considered what future developments could be, including the next PIDR review in England and Wales in 2024.
Contact us
We would be pleased to talk with other jurisdictions that may be considering their own personal injury discount rates: enquiries@gad.gov.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/isle-of-man-revised-personal-injury-discount-rate
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
Climate change scenarios in public service pensions valuations02/11/2023 15:10:00
GAD has included climate change scenario analysis in public service pension scheme (PSPS) valuations to illustrate potential implications for schemes.
GAD attends key summit30/10/2023 16:20:00
GAD has attended a major pensions summit in London. The event, included organisations from the UK and internationally and was addressed by the Chancellor.
GAD attends key summit30/10/2023 10:25:00
GAD has attended a major pensions summit in London. The event, included organisations from the UK and internationally and was addressed by the Chancellor.
GAD's research on AI and machine learning in actuarial work26/10/2023 16:30:00
The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in UK actuarial work is growing in importance. The conclusions come from GAD research .
GAD pensions expertise in Northern Ireland conference16/10/2023 12:25:00
GAD actuaries spoke at a public service pensions conference in Northern Ireland. They talked about core pensions work and key projects, all part of the department’s portfolio.
GAD helps introduce new accounting standard11/10/2023 16:25:00
GAD has held a webinar for public sector specialists on the complex accounting standard IFRS 17. We were involved in the development of the IFRS 17 application guidance.
Networking opportunity for GAD's clients10/10/2023 13:10:00
Clients and stakeholders have discussed the benefits of GAD’s analysis and actuarial insights on their projects at a key networking event.
Special Feature: An interview with Martin Clarke CB15/09/2023 12:10:00
Martin Clarke, the retiring Government Actuary, reflects on the potential, drive and skills of the Government Actuary's Department and his 9-year tenure as the head of GAD.