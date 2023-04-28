Government Actuary's Department
|Printable version
Isle of Man social security report
GAD has completed a major review of the Isle of Man National Insurance Fund. The report includes projections up to the year 2082 and projected population changes.
The Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) has completed a major review of the Isle of Man National Insurance Fund.
The Isle of Man Treasury commissioned GAD to undertake the quinquennial review of the Fund as of 31 March 2022. The previous review dates from 31 March 2017 and the next report will be due as at the same date in 2027.
Report’s aim
The aim of this report is to review the financial condition of the Isle of Man National Insurance Fund and the adequacy of the contributions payable. It includes projections from 2022 to 2082 for the:
- projected income and expenditure of the Fund
- future progress of the Fund assets (assuming the Isle of Man benefit rates will continue to be increased in accordance with current practice and that the Isle of Man will continue with contribution rates at their current levels)
Review outline
This review allows for changes in benefits which have been im
plemented since the previous review as of 31 March 2017. This includes those which have been implemented since the valuation date and before the date of this report.
The projections also allow for actual increases in benefits and earnings between the valuation date and the date of this report.
Tynwald building, Isle of Man
Impact of changes
Changes in the Fund balance are a function of:
- contribution income (mainly National Insurance contributions)
- benefit expenditure (mainly state pension payments)
- investment income
Lead actuary Adrian Gallop recently said:
“The report looks at the projected changes in the size and age structure of the population of the Isle of Man. It’s anticipated there will be a major increase in the number of state pension recipients relative to the size of the working age population.”
Benefit expenditure is projected to increase faster than contribution income over the projection period. This projection makes no allowance for any additional financing that could be provided in the future.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/isle-of-man-social-security-report
Latest News from
Government Actuary's Department
Mortality Insights - effects of extreme temperatures12/04/2023 09:10:00
Mortality Insights explores the effects of extreme outside temperatures on mortality in the UK. We look at which sectors of society are adversely affected.
Review of Local Government Pension Scheme (Scotland)03/04/2023 10:10:00
GAD has completed a review of the local valuation of funds in Local Government Pension Scheme (Scotland).
Legal judgment20/03/2023 13:25:00
GAD advised HM Treasury and provided support to their counsel team during a recent legal hearing. Two unions had launched a challenge in relation to the cost control mechanism.
Spring Budget 2023 – GAD’s analysis17/03/2023 16:25:00
GAD's analysis of the Spring Budget 2023 focuses on pensions taxation, pension fund investment and retirement planning.
Saving for your future09/03/2023 11:15:00
This latest blog from GAD focuses on defined contribution pensions and the role they play in the UK market.
GAD at government roundtable on climate-related financial disclosures06/03/2023 10:20:00
GAD joined a roundtable discussion for government departments and public sector bodies to find out more about climate-related financial disclosures.
Key role for GAD at climate conference24/02/2023 13:15:00
Climate risk experts from GAD played a key role at a major climate conference. We were the main partner at the event which was attended by around 700 people.
Climate and environment review of 202222/02/2023 10:20:00
This latest blog from GAD looks at the impact of climate change on a global scale.