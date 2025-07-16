Isle of Wight coastal defence schemes get new webpages

The new webpages for Yaverland, Shanklin and Ventnor make it easier for communities to stay informed about vital coastal protection work.

New webpages filled with information about the coastal defence schemes in Shanklin, Yaverland, and Ventnor have launched.

These webpages provide easy access to up-to-date information about the schemes, including background details, key documents, engagement updates, and next steps.

Facilitated by the Environment Agency and Isle of Wight Council, the new webpages make it easier for residents, businesses, and stakeholders to stay informed and involved in the coastal defence planning process by posting their questions and ideas.

Earlier this year, a series of community engagement events were held in February and April at locations in Ventnor, Shanklin, and Yaverland.

Together, these activities captured local views on the urgent need to address coastal risks and gathered ideas for improving the seafronts for residents, businesses, and visitors.

More than 400 people attended the in-person events, and over 200 contributed feedback. Key themes in the report include:

A strong community desire for coastal protection that is accessible, attractive, and resilient.

Support for placemaking features such as improved seating, planting, signage, and public art.

Clear interest in staying informed and involved as the scheme progresses.

Natasha Dix, service director of Waste, Environment and Planning at the Isle of Wight Council, said:

This feedback reflects the deep connection local people have with Ventnor’s coastline, and their clear vision for protection that enhances rather than detracts from what makes this area special. Residents have shown they want coastal defences that are not just functional but contribute to the character and accessibility of their seafront.

David Gaskell, senior project officer for Ventnor at the Environment Agency, said:

We’re grateful for the open conversations and creative suggestions shared, and we’re committed to building on this as we move into the next phase of design and planning.

Moving forwards, the projects are also planning to engage schools to hear from the younger generation who will benefit from the schemes over the next 50 years.

You can find the new online information pages here:

Ventnor Coastal Defence Scheme

Shanklin Coastal Defence Scheme

Yaverland Coastal Defence Scheme

Background