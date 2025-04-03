Arts Council England
Isle of Wight department store reopens as home for culture
A new community-led cultural centre has opened in the heart of Ryde, marking a significant moment for the Isle of Wight’s cultural landscape.
Situated at a former Elizabeth Pack’s store, Department is a redevelopment project supported by a £2.4 million grant from the Cultural Development Fund. The 300-year-old building now features a theatre, rehearsal spaces, an exhibition foyer, a cafe, and several artist workshops, providing a vital meeting ground for the island’s creative community.
Department opened to the public on 14 March and is the result of a dynamic partnership between National Portfolio organisation Shademakers UK and the Isle of Wight Council, architect Turner Works, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic England, and the Ryde High Street Action Zone.
Reimagining Ryde’s high-street
The coastal town of Ryde on the Isle of Wight – an Arts Council England Priority Place - has a rich artistic history and is home to the UK’s oldest carnival. Local NPO Shademakers keep the festive spirit alive, and their latest project Department will create new possibilities in an area of social deprivation.
For over 35 years, Shademakers’ kinetic creations have dazzled audiences globally - from the Olympic Games to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and from Trinidad to Berlin. Their ‘dancing costumes’ combine the carnival tradition with modern technology to produce city-scale spectacles. Now, they are inspiring a new generation of makers, creators, and storytellers on the island.
For such ambitious ideas to take shape, Shademakers need space to construct and rehearse. Noticing an empty lot on the high street, Artistic Director and resident Sharon George began to investigate its potential use. Consulting with over 40 community groups, from theatre companies and youth clubs to local artisans and a sustainable fashion collective, Shademakers soon signed a 10-year lease and Department was born.
A historic building ‘with art at its heart’
At the official opening, Mayor of Ryde Councillor Richard May pulled the curtains to reveal a striking set of red gates designed by mural artist Alice Malia to commemorate Department’s metalwork history.
The 300-year-old site, once home to hairdressers, corset-makers, and hatters, has been given a new lease of life. “When we moved in, we discovered a lot of information dating back to the 1700s,” says Sharon, “all sorts of makers were based in the building, so we started thinking about how to tell its fascinating story and the heritage of Ryde.”
Unpacked, the opening exhibition, delves into oral histories, new artistic commissions and portraits from those connected to the building’s past, alongside new artistic commissions. A standout piece is Packs’ People, a project that honours the store’s legacy through the voices of former workers and customers.
Yesterday’s vision for the building includes a shop for local makers to sell their work. Income will be generated through a theatre/cinema space, dance and fitness classes, sound studio, four artist studios, a café and bar, and space-for-hire.
New possibilities for young people
Department will transform opportunities and access for young people, inspiring a new generation to feel pride in their hometown, and participate in the arts – from theatre and craft to digital and dance.
Shademakers’ Artistic Director, Sharon George, explains: “Department is a place for everyone. A place to imagine, create, and be inspired. We’ll host workshops and skills training for people of all ages - whether it’s sewing with textiles or sustainable materials, theatre skills and event production.”
Local theatre group Horse Box Theatre is already using the space to experiment with new productions. Artistic Director Joe Plumb describes it as “the perfect playground for innovation” somewhere they can take risks, experiment, and develop fresh ideas.
The launch of Department marks the beginning of an exciting new era for Ryde and the Isle of Wight - one where culture, creativity, and community take centre stage. Phil Gibby, Arts Council England’s Area Director for the South West, says:
The work Shademakers has done to redevelop this famous building and build a creative community around it is a model that other places are sure to draw on.
“We are proud to be delivering this investment on behalf of DCMS to ensure everyone, everywhere, has access to high-quality creative and cultural experiences on their doorstep.”
Stay tuned for future events at Department
Find out more about Shademakers’ work
