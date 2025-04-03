Isle of Wight department store reopens as home for culture

For such ambitious ideas to take shape, Shademakers need space to construct and rehearse. Noticing an empty lot on the high street, Artistic Director and resident Sharon George began to investigate its potential use. Consulting with over 40 community groups, from theatre companies and youth clubs to local artisans and a sustainable fashion collective, Shademakers soon signed a 10-year lease and Department was born.

A historic building ‘with art at its heart’

At the official opening, Mayor of Ryde Councillor Richard May pulled the curtains to reveal a striking set of red gates designed by mural artist Alice Malia to commemorate Department’s metalwork history.

The 300-year-old site, once home to hairdressers, corset-makers, and hatters, has been given a new lease of life. “When we moved in, we discovered a lot of information dating back to the 1700s,” says Sharon, “all sorts of makers were based in the building, so we started thinking about how to tell its fascinating story and the heritage of Ryde.”

Unpacked, the opening exhibition, delves into oral histories, new artistic commissions and portraits from those connected to the building’s past, alongside new artistic commissions. A standout piece is Packs’ People, a project that honours the store’s legacy through the voices of former workers and customers.

Yesterday’s vision for the building includes a shop for local makers to sell their work. Income will be generated through a theatre/cinema space, dance and fitness classes, sound studio, four artist studios, a café and bar, and space-for-hire.

New possibilities for young people

Department will transform opportunities and access for young people, inspiring a new generation to feel pride in their hometown, and participate in the arts – from theatre and craft to digital and dance.

Shademakers’ Artistic Director, Sharon George, explains: “Department is a place for everyone. A place to imagine, create, and be inspired. We’ll host workshops and skills training for people of all ages - whether it’s sewing with textiles or sustainable materials, theatre skills and event production.”