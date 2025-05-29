Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Israel must immediately let aid into Gaza and enable the UN to operate: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.
I thank Special Coordinator Sigrid Kaag and Dr Sidwah for their briefings today, which painted a catastrophic picture.
Let me pay tribute to you and to your humanitarian and health worker colleagues working tirelessly to alleviate this suffering.
I will make three points.
First, the UK has always supported Israel’s right to defend itself. It suffered a heinous attack by Hamas on 7 October, and hostages have been through an unimaginable ordeal. We reiterate our call for their immediate and unconditional release and accountability for those responsible.
But as my Prime Minister has said, we strongly oppose the Israeli Government’s escalating military action in Gaza which is wholly disproportionate.
An immediate ceasefire, not more bloodshed, is the way to secure the release of the hostages and stop the endless cycle of violence.
Second, as we have heard again today, the level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Civilians face starvation, displacement and trauma.
The UN warned of the risks from the Israeli Government’s plan for aid delivery. In Rafah yesterday, we saw this warning become a reality. The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation lost control of its distribution centre, with multiple casualties reported and great distress for those desperately seeking aid.
In contrast, the UN has a clear plan to deliver lifesaving aid at scale. It contains robust mitigations against aid diversion. Brave humanitarians stand ready to do their jobs. 9,000 trucks wait at the border.
Our message to Prime Minister Netanyahu is clear: let aid in and enable the UN to operate, now.
We reiterate our support for the UN, OCHA and all its aid agencies.
We also reject the Israeli Government’s unacceptable intention to take control of the Gaza Strip. Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law.
Third, President, in the West Bank, violent settlers continue to assault and abuse Palestinians, forcing entire communities to flee. In Jerusalem, provocative visits to Holy Sites and inflammatory language by Israeli ministers are adding to the tensions.
On 20 May, the UK announced further sanctions on individuals and entities promoting violence against Palestinian communities in the West Bank.
We will continue to act against those committing these abuses.
President, the UK will not give up on a two-state solution, and we will continue to work closely with France, Saudi Arabia and all our partners towards a successful conference in June, which moves us towards this goal.
And finally, let me finish by condemning the horrific murders of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim in Washington DC last week, and offering condolences to their families and to their colleagues.
