Israel-Hamas: A fragile ceasefire tested from the word go
EXPERT COMMENT
A stream of American senior officials to Israel indicates that the White House is keen to ensure that ceasefire violations do not derail Trump’s so-called peace plan.
All ceasefires are fragile because they come on the heels of bloodshed, suffering and devastation; and in most cases one or more sides fail to achieve their objectives fully despite paying a heavy price along the way. This is very much the case with the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with the protagonists facing each other in close proximity while distrusting each other immensely.
This is not a ceasefire that either the leadership of Israel or Hamas wished for, mainly because it creates the space for an earnest questioning of their culpability for the two disastrous years they have inflicted on each other and on their own societies. As the maxim by a Soviet ‘culture’ ministry official goes: ‘When the cannons are heard, the muses are silent, when the cannons are silent, the muses are heard.’
It is a saying which aptly captures the suppression of dissent in times of war. Hence the struggle by both sides’ leaderships to hold on to power, or to maintain some relevance within their respective societies. Part of it is directed inwards, as in the case of Hamas carrying out summary street executions of opponents.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/10/israel-hamas-fragile-ceasefire-tested-word-go
