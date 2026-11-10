RUSI
|Printable version
Israel’s Foreign Funding Inquiry is Not Evidence of a Stolen Election
The incumbent appears to be using a national security foreign-funding inquiry to discredit 19 Arab-held seats and perhaps disrupt formation of a replacement government.
President Isaac Herzog has entrusted Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel’s next government after parties holding 67 seats - including the Joint List and Ra’am - recommended him. He has 28 days to turn that support into a government (though this can be extended for up to two weeks).
Two days after Israel’s 27 October election, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, who chairs the Central Elections Committee (CEC), wrote to David Zini, the head of Israel’s domestic security service (Shin Bet). He asked for an investigation into ‘serious suspicions’ of ‘improper influence on the elections – exerted through funding provided by foreign entities acting against Israeli interests’, adding that he could not ‘attest to the substance of these suspicions’. Within hours, Likud had a name for the affair, ‘Ra’amgate’, and a verdict: ‘They stole the election in Israel!’.
The CEC could not vouch for the suspicions, but – to wide opprobrium – Likud has cast doubt on the election results and on the legitimacy of any government dependent on Arab party support. Investigating foreign campaign money is legitimate; using an unfinished inquiry to discredit the votes of Arab citizens and exclude their representatives from government would, however, be a political manoeuvre.
The arithmetic explains the urgency. The final count gave Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc 53 seats and the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot 48, with the Joint List and Ra’am on a combined 19. That is a record for Arab parties, and it is also the difference between either camp and the 61 seats needed for a majority.
Likud and other outgoing coalition factions sought to delay certification pending two separate investigations: a Shin Bet inquiry, with Mossad involvement, into suspicions that money from Qatar and other countries reached the Joint List through disguised donations; and a police investigation into alleged vote-buying in the Negev.
The law provides no automatic disqualification for campaign-finance breaches or receipt of foreign funding
The CEC nevertheless certified the results on 4 November after reviewing material from 9,069 ballot boxes. It found no irregularities that compromised the integrity of the election or altered its outcome. The results were presented to President Isaac Herzog on schedule. In the full committee’s certification vote, 15 representatives voted in favour, two Otzma Yehudit representatives voted against and the other 14 outgoing-coalition representatives abstained. Sohlberg stated that the suspicions remain only suspicions and that ‘even if they are verified, the scope of their potential influence is limited’. He added that they ‘do not cast aspersions on the votes of the Arab community in any way’ and that high turnout is welcome. Casting broad doubt on the certified results, he said, is a ‘real danger’ to democracy.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/israels-foreign-funding-inquiry-not-evidence-stolen-election
Latest News from
RUSI
Why Rasputitsa Shapes Operational and Strategic Considerations in Ukraine09/11/2026 14:25:00
As autumn sets in, Ukraine's rasputitsa mud season will constrain Russian manoeuvre on the battlefield and strain the railways supplying Moscow's forces in occupied territory.
Europe’s Defence Coalitions Need Someone to Own the Outcome06/11/2026 14:25:00
EU leaders are pushing capability coalitions. The next question is who is responsible when the capability does not materialise.
Who Polices the Blockchain? The Binance Heist and the New Gatekeepers05/11/2026 14:25:00
The institutions that have the authority to police international finance are no longer necessarily the institutions that possess the capabilities to do so.
Bibi and the Blockchain: When a Prime Minister Plans for Sanctions Evasion03/11/2026 11:05:00
Benjamin Netanyahu’s interest in cryptocurrency reveals both the continuing power of financial sanctions and the current limits of technological attempts to circumvent them.
Operation Rummy: Franco-British Nuclear Cooperation Strengthens European Deterrence02/11/2026 14:25:00
Operation Rummy, the first joint Franco-British nuclear air exercise, deepens bilateral deterrence and offers a template for wider European nuclear cooperation.
From Human Proxies to Autonomous Adaptation: The Next Phase of Russia's Hybrid Activity30/10/2026 09:25:00
Russia’s disposable sabotage networks already give Moscow room to manoeuvre. AI agents that adapt autonomously could make that strategy of optionality cheaper and more persistent.
Middle Powers and the Illusion of a Post-America Middle East29/10/2026 14:25:00
Gulf diplomacy fuels claims of a middle-power moment, but the Iran war exposes limits to strategic autonomy and enduring US supremacy.
Why the Netherlands Must Hold the Line on ASML27/10/2026 14:25:00
If the Netherlands agrees to US export controls, it must be mindful of its vulnerability to retaliatory measures from Beijing.