Israel’s Foreign Funding Inquiry is Not Evidence of a Stolen Election

The incumbent appears to be using a national security foreign-funding inquiry to discredit 19 Arab-held seats and perhaps disrupt formation of a replacement government.

President Isaac Herzog has entrusted Gadi Eisenkot with forming Israel’s next government after parties holding 67 seats - including the Joint List and Ra’am - recommended him. He has 28 days to turn that support into a government (though this can be extended for up to two weeks).

Two days after Israel’s 27 October election, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg, who chairs the Central Elections Committee (CEC), wrote to David Zini, the head of Israel’s domestic security service (Shin Bet). He asked for an investigation into ‘serious suspicions’ of ‘improper influence on the elections – exerted through funding provided by foreign entities acting against Israeli interests’, adding that he could not ‘attest to the substance of these suspicions’. Within hours, Likud had a name for the affair, ‘Ra’amgate’, and a verdict: ‘They stole the election in Israel!’.

The CEC could not vouch for the suspicions, but – to wide opprobrium – Likud has cast doubt on the election results and on the legitimacy of any government dependent on Arab party support. Investigating foreign campaign money is legitimate; using an unfinished inquiry to discredit the votes of Arab citizens and exclude their representatives from government would, however, be a political manoeuvre.

The arithmetic explains the urgency. The final count gave Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc 53 seats and the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot 48, with the Joint List and Ra’am on a combined 19. That is a record for Arab parties, and it is also the difference between either camp and the 61 seats needed for a majority.

Likud and other outgoing coalition factions sought to delay certification pending two separate investigations: a Shin Bet inquiry, with Mossad involvement, into suspicions that money from Qatar and other countries reached the Joint List through disguised donations; and a police investigation into alleged vote-buying in the Negev.

The law provides no automatic disqualification for campaign-finance breaches or receipt of foreign funding

The CEC nevertheless certified the results on 4 November after reviewing material from 9,069 ballot boxes. It found no irregularities that compromised the integrity of the election or altered its outcome. The results were presented to President Isaac Herzog on schedule. In the full committee’s certification vote, 15 representatives voted in favour, two Otzma Yehudit representatives voted against and the other 14 outgoing-coalition representatives abstained. Sohlberg stated that the suspicions remain only suspicions and that ‘even if they are verified, the scope of their potential influence is limited’. He added that they ‘do not cast aspersions on the votes of the Arab community in any way’ and that high turnout is welcome. Casting broad doubt on the certified results, he said, is a ‘real danger’ to democracy.

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