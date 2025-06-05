Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Israel's new aid system is inhumane. Israel needs to end its restrictions on aid now: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Explanation of vote by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, following the vote on the E10 draft UN Security Council resolution on Gaza (04 June 2025).
The United Kingdom voted in favour of this resolution today because the intolerable situation in Gaza needs to end.
We are determined to see an end to this war, secure the release of the hostages held by Hamas and alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation for Palestinians in Gaza.
This Israeli Government’s decisions to expand its military operations in Gaza and severely restrict aid are unjustifiable, disproportionate and counterproductive, and the UK completely opposes them.
The Israeli Government says it has opened up aid access with its new system.
But Palestinians, desperate to feed their families, have been killed as they try to reach the very few aid sites that have been permitted by Israel.
This is inhumane.
We support the UN’s call for an immediate and independent investigation into these events and for perpetrators to be held accountable.
Israel needs to end its restrictions on aid now: let the UN and humanitarians do their job to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity.
President, we regret that the Council was unable to reach consensus today, but we remain committed to the vision of this text.
We will continue to strongly support the efforts led by the United States, Qatar and Egypt to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.
A ceasefire is the best way to secure the release of all remaining hostages and achieve a long-term political solution.
And we repeat our condemnation of the heinous attack by Hamas on 7th October and demand that it release all the hostages immediately and unconditionally. Hamas can have no role in the future governance of Gaza.
A two-state solution is the only way to bring the long-lasting peace, stability and security that both Israelis and Palestinians deserve.
We welcome France and Saudi Arabia’s leadership in chairing an international conference later this month.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/israels-new-aid-system-is-inhumane-israel-needs-to-end-its-restrictions-on-aid-now-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
