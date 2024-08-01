Chatham House
|Printable version
Israel’s strikes in Iran and Lebanon don’t hurt Hamas and Hezbollah much
EXPERT COMMENT
But they move Israel and the ‘axis of resistance’ closer to a wider war – a conflict that each side knows it cannot win.
Events in the Middle East during July point to a striking paradox: Israel and the Iran-led ‘axis of resistance’ are inching closer to a catastrophic regional war – yet the war remains unlikely, because neither side wants it. Is that mutual apprehension enough to prevent the worst from happening?
Even the most seasoned observer of the region can’t answer that question with confidence. But one thing everyone can agree on is that Israel’s alleged killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran, and its assassination of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Lebanon do nothing to lower the temperature.
It will seriously disrupt and delay negotiations between Israel and Hamas over a ceasefire, and therefore the release of Israeli hostages. And it will ensure the continuation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.
To make matters worse, the elimination of Haniyeh doesn’t hurt Hamas much. He was a politician based in Qatar, running the group’s messaging and finances. His killing is hugely symbolic, no doubt, and a political win for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but he had no say over the group’s willingness and ability to fight. That remains the prerogative of Yahya Sinwar, the group’s leader who is based in Gaza and has been calling all the shots since 2017.
As far as Hezbollah is concerned, the organization has a deep bench. It has been able to replace far more influential commanders than Shukr, including Imad Mughniyeh and Mustafa Badreddine. Its military capacity remains intact.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2024/07/israels-strikes-iran-and-lebanon-dont-hurt-hamas-and-hezbollah-much
|RESEARCH
|EXPERTS
|EVENTS
|MEMBERSHIP
|ACADEMY
|ABOUT
Latest News from
Chatham House
A new SDR should make increased UK defence spending count30/07/2024 09:20:00
While problems with procurement and recruitment may be being addressed, appointing external reviewers to the Strategic Defence Review is a creative way to overcome inter-service rivalry and build on deep experience.
Kamala Harris would bring greater foreign policy experience than most new US presidents29/07/2024 09:20:00
Were she elected president in November, the vice president would likely oversee significant continuity with Biden’s foreign policy – except, perhaps, on Gaza.
The UK needs to move faster on nuclear energy cybersecurity26/07/2024 16:15:00
The country’s nuclear energy industry has languished. The new government’s plans to revive it provide important opportunities, but cybersecurity needs bolstering.
Netanyahu’s speech sought bipartisan support by invoking the threat of Iran26/07/2024 15:25:00
Israel’s prime minister offered little hope for Americans seeking a swift end to the war – and gave no detail on a dignified future for Palestinians.
The UK needs an India strategy that goes beyond the trade deal26/07/2024 12:20:00
David Lammy will use his visit to renew momentum on the FTA negotiations, but he should also realize the strategic, economic and symbolic potential of a deeper UK-India relationship.
The Fatah–Hamas agreement increases Chinese influence in Palestinian affairs. But the road to unity is rocky25/07/2024 13:10:00
For Palestinian factions a new agreement is more about short term ideological and political priorities than establishing a genuine united front.
China’s third plenum – watch what they do, not what they say23/07/2024 15:10:00
Last week’s plenum was light on substance, but even if the CCP had been clearer about its intentions, we might still be none the wiser about the direction of policy.
Biden’s decision to withdraw is an act of true leadership. It is also his best chance at ensuring his legacy23/07/2024 09:20:00
Biden repaired damage to US leadership, delivered economic recovery, and rallied support for Ukraine. The Democratic Party must now unite to protect these achievements.