Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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It is vital that UNSMIL remains at the centre of efforts to support political reconciliation in Libya: UK statement at the UN Security Council
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Archie Young, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
I will focus on three points raised by the SRSG, covering the UN-facilitated political process, irregular migration, and military reunification.
First, the United Kingdom welcomes the conclusion of the Structured Dialogue and the publication of its recommendations.
We commend the dialogue’s participants who worked to find consensus on difficult issues, demonstrating the Libyan people’s desire for political progress.
We urge all actors to seriously engage with the SRSG’s roadmap towards elections.
Recent UN-facilitated smaller-format discussions show that progress is possible where there is political will.
As international efforts supporting political reconciliation continue, it is vital that UNSMIL remains at the centre, facilitating an inclusive and durable political solution.
Second, recent protests directed towards UNHCR and UNSMIL reflect frustration among Libyan communities about irregular migration.
We are concerned by mis and disinformation fuelling inflammatory rhetoric about the UN’s work in Libya.
The safety and security of UN staff and their ability to implement their mandates remains vital.
We condemn the criminal gangs profiting from organised immigration crime and driving insecurity in Libya and beyond.
Their networks should be dismantled, informal detention centres closed, and protections for migrants and refugees strengthened.
And third, we welcome the successful conclusion of Exercise Flintlock last month, which saw eastern and western armed forces unite for joint exercises in Sirte.
Such cooperation is an important confidence-building step.
We encourage further efforts to build on this progress in support of the reunification of Libya’s military and security institutions.
President, the responsibility now lies with Libyan actors to seize this moment to agree a sustainable political settlement.
The Libyan people deserve institutions that can deliver security, stability, and opportunity.
We urge all parties to prioritise the national interest and to engage seriously in the UN-facilitated political process.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/it-is-vital-that-unsmil-remains-at-the-centre-of-efforts-to-support-political-reconciliation-in-libya-uk-statement-at-the-un-security-council
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