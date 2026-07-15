'It looks done': Common BBQ blunders and how to avoid them

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) show that confirmed Salmonella cases in England reached their highest level in ten years in 2024 and remained at a similar level in 2025.

Meanwhile, confirmed cases of Campylobacter - the most common cause of food poisoning – were also at higher than normal levels in England in 2024 and 2025.

Both infections rise during the summer months, and many cases are linked to undercooked or mishandled meat, poultry and eggs – all items you might buy in or cook if you’re entertaining friends and family.

The FSA’s simple BBQ blunders to avoid this summer:

The “it looks done” gamble - the biggest BBQ risk is undercooked meat, especially chicken and burgers - the outside can look done while the inside remains raw. Take the jeopardy out of your jerk chicken by always cooking meat all the way through, and when you think it’s done check the juices run clear, with no pink remaining. A meat thermometer should read at least 75°C at the thickest part. However, red meat such as steaks can be served pink or rare, and will be safe to eat as long as the surface has been adequately seared.

Don’t be a tool - use more than one utensil - take the peril out of your poultry by keeping raw meat away from cooked and ready-to-eat food, always use separate tongs, knives and chopping boards for raw food and cooked food, always remember to wash your hands after handling raw meat.

The sunny side risk - don’t let your food sunbathe as bacteria can multiply quickly when it gets hotter. Keep food in a cool bag with ice packs, out of direct sunlight, and don’t leave it out in warm weather for more than two hours.

Avoid risky food roulette - take extra care with cooked chicken, egg dishes, and prepared salads such as rice salad, potato salad and coleslaw, as these carry the highest risk if they warm up.

Young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems are most at risk of becoming seriously ill, and so the FSA is urging consumers to follow our advice to keep everyone safe this summer.

Rebecca Sudworth, Director of Policy at the Food Standards Agency, said:

We want to make sure everyone can enjoy food safely with friends and family this summer, without the worry of food poisoning spoiling it. We know that food poisoning cases rise during the summer months, and BBQs and picnics can create the conditions where bacteria thrive if food isn’t handled carefully. The good news is that a few simple habits - cooking meat all the way through, keeping food cool, and washing your hands - can make a real difference. We’d encourage everyone to take a few moments to look at our guidance as they get ready to enjoy the warmer temperatures this summer.

Dr Gauri Godbole, Deputy Director for Gastrointestinal Infections at UKHSA, said:

Summer is a great time to enjoy barbecues and picnics, just be aware of the simple steps to enjoy food safely. Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, before eating, and after handling raw meat, is one of the most effective ways to prevent infection. It’s also important to cook food thoroughly, keep raw and ready-to-eat foods separate, and ensure food is stored correctly by keeping it chilled and following use-by dates. Anyone experiencing diarrhoea or vomiting should avoid preparing food for others and should not return to work - and children should not attend school or nursery - until at least 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

For more food safety guidance, visit Food Standards Agency - GOV.UK

‘Stop. Think. Serve’

On 7 June, the FSA launched its latest consumer-focused campaign, called ‘Stop. Think. Serve’. It focuses on the everyday kitchen habits that can put people at risk, particularly those who are more vulnerable to foodborne illness.

At its heart are three simple steps:

Stop what you are doing when preparing food

Think about whether it is safe

Serve yourself and others with confidence

Throughout the year, the campaign will share top tips for people to keep safe when cooking and preparing food.