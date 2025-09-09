Chatham House
It may take a generation for a stable new world order to emerge
EXPERT COMMENT
With an unpredictable US fragmenting the Western alliance, and China presenting itself as a paragon of stability, a more complex and blended reality will determine the coming years in global governance.
Starkly contrasting visions of world order and global governance are being prominently displayed this September at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Plus meeting and the United Nations General Assembly.
Rather than the outright victory of one vision over the other, the likely long-term outcome will be a more complex blended reality. Established structures of global governance such as the UN are struggling to adapt to a more multipolar reality. Ushering in a more stable future world order will be a generational undertaking. During that time, the risks of insecurity and further wars will simmer.
Click here to continue reading the full version of this Expert Comment on the Chatham House website.
Original article link: https://www.chathamhouse.org/2025/09/it-may-take-generation-stable-new-world-order-emerge
