IT staff everywhere thanked by professional body for their work on CrowdStrike crisis

Rashik Parmar MBE, Chief Executive of BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT, said the profession had ‘stood up to be counted’ by working around the clock on critical tasks ranging from ‘advising CEOs to rebooting laptops’.

The outage to 8.5 million Windows devices, caused by CrowdStrike’s update, highlighted the need for senior tech professionals to be included on the boards of every organisation, Parmar said.

IT is ‘as important as roads or rail’

It also meant that far more IT systems should be treated as a critical national infrastructure that is ‘just as important as road or rail’, he stressed.

He added that we should expect IT professionals to be Chartered, and held to the same standards as regulated areas like medicine.

In the letter Parmar told technologists: “Our work isn’t always seen or understood - but it is felt daily in every aspect of life from the NHS, to schools to local government to businesses of all kinds that keep our economy alive.

“The crisis we faced last week tested everyone in our industry. I was proud that so many members of our professional community stepped up to be counted, whether advising CEOs, providing insight and updates across social media, or re-booting laptops.

IT professionals can be proud to be Chartered and held to that standard