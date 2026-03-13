It started with a Quiz: Discovering a Different Kind of Strength

Blog posted by: Eva Horvathova, 11 March 2026 – a great place to work, International Women's Day.

For a long time, I worried that I didn’t have a clear passion or a perfectly mapped out career plan. It felt like everyone else knew exactly where they were heading and I didn’t.

What I have learned over time is that uncertainty can be a strength.

I was drawn to digital not by a job title or technical pathway, but by the chance to work in a people‑focused space where empathy and adaptability matter as much as technical skills.

I joined Justice Digital in late 2021, just before Christmas. At my first in- person team meeting, someone asked if anyone wanted to run something festive. Without overthinking it, I volunteered to run a quiz.

It sounds small, but that moment stayed with me. I felt safe enough to be myself, even as someone new. It was the first time I thought, " This place feels right."

Since then, it’s been the quieter moments that have confirmed it, helping someone new get set up, being trusted to build something from scratch, and learning that it’s okay if something isn’t perfect the first time. Belonging for me isn’t about being the loudest voice in the room; it’s about feeling safe enough to contribute in your own way.

Finding clarity in the complexity

What I love most about my job is taking messy, complicated things and making them clearer.

In my current role as a Capability Manager, I work on an exciting initiative called the Capability Hub. Essentially, it’s a place where people can go to understand the different roles across our professions, the skills those roles require, and the development opportunities available to them. It’s still evolving, shaped by feedback and iteration, and what I enjoy most is the learning along the way, testing new ideas, trying things out, improving them, and building something collaboratively that people genuinely find useful.

I carried that same focus during my time in Recruitment Operations, thinking carefully about how people experience joining an organisation, whether they feel welcomed, supported, and that they belong. Helping to shape those early experiences reinforced why this kind of work matters to me.

A lot of this work happens quietly, behind the scenes, but I see the impact it can have. When people understand where they fit, feel confident in their value, and can see how they might grow, it creates a stronger, more inclusive organisation. And for me, that is how we build better services by starting with people.

The Strength in My Roots

I moved to the UK from Slovakia as a child and didn’t speak any English when I started school. My background is Slovakian Romani and for a long time, I felt pressure to blend in.

Over time, I have realised that my background shaped me in ways I now value deeply. I come from a culture full of warmth, humour, and resilience. Growing up taught me to observe, adapt, and persevere (skills that still guide how I work today).

In my career, being “quiet” was sometimes mistaken for a lack of confidence. I have learned that quiet isn’t a weakness but just a different kind of strength.

Give to Gain

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is Give to Gain, which really resonates deeply with me.

I have gained confidence by giving myself permission to try things that feel uncomfortable. I have gained clarity by helping others navigate uncertainty. I have gained belonging by sharing my story and making space for others to show up as themselves.

To women starting out, you don’t need to have it all figured out. You don’t need one big passion or a perfect plan. Start with what feels natural to you. Here at Justice Digital, we fundamentally want to improve the experience for our people and our users, so if you care about that, there is a place for you here.