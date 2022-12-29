HM Revenue and Customs
|Printable version
It’s a cracker! 3,275 file tax returns on Christmas Day
Thousands of customers filed their Self Assessment tax return on Christmas Day.
As millions of people enjoyed Christmas festivities this year, for 3,275, Christmas Day was the perfect time to file their Self Assessment tax return, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has revealed.
A total of 22,060 customers went online to submit their form for the 2021 to 2022 tax year between 24 and 26 December 2022, and 141 opted to file between 23:00 and 23:59 on Christmas Eve, meaning they could enjoy celebrations knowing their tax return was complete.
The breakdown of figures for those who opted to file during the festive period are:
- Christmas Eve: 8,474 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was between 11:00 and 11:59, when 888 returns were received.
- Christmas Day: 3,275 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was between 12:00 and 12:59, when 319 returns were received.
- Boxing Day: 10,311 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was between 12:00 and 12:59, when 953 returns were received.
The deadline to file and pay any tax owed for the 2021 to 2022 tax year is 31 January 2023, and HMRC is urging customers to submit their tax return on time or they may face a penalty.
Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:
We are grateful to those customers who have already filed their tax returns. For anyone who is yet to make a start, help is available on GOV.UK, just search ‘Self Assessment’ to find out more.
Once customers complete their tax return, if they owe tax, they can find out about the different ways to pay including via the HMRC app at GOV.UK.
Those who are unable to pay their tax bill in full can access support and advice on GOV.UK. HMRC may be able to help by arranging an affordable payment plan, known as Time to Pay. Customers should try to do this online; go to GOV.UK for more information. Alternatively, they can contact the helpline.
HMRC has a wide range of resources to help customers complete their tax return, including guidance, webinars and YouTube videos.
People need to be aware of the risk of falling victim to scams and must never share their login details which can be used to make fraudulent claims. Check HMRC scams advice on GOV.UK.
Further information
Find out more about Self Assessment.
More than 31,000 customers submitted their tax return for the 2020 to 2021 tax year between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day (24 to 26 December 2021).
- Christmas Eve: 19,802 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was 11:00 to 11:59 when 2,914 returns were received
- Christmas Day: 2,828 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing was 12:00 to 12:59 when 227 returns were received
- Boxing Day: 8,641 tax returns were filed. The peak time for filing 12:00 to 12:59 when 821 returns were received
HMRC wants to help you get your tax right. Lots of information and support is available which includes:
- HMRC’s digital assistant - the assistant will help you find information, and if you can’t what you’re looking for you can ask to speak to an adviser.
- Guidance notes and help sheets and YouTube videos provide a wealth of information if you’re stuck or confused.
- Live webinars where you can ask questions or if you can’t join, you can watch recorded webinars on demand.
- HMRC app and Personal Tax Account - you can instantly find your Unique Taxpayer Reference, make a Self Assessment payment, get your National Insurance number and get your employment income and history for your tax return.
- Technical support for HMRC online services for help signing into online services
- Email updates - subscribe to HMRC email updates so you don’t miss out on the latest information on Self Assessment.
- Social media updates - follow HMRC Twitter @HMRCcustomers to get the latest updates on Self Assessment services and useful reminders.
- If you need extra support to help your with Self Assessment you can contact a voluntary or community sector organisation who can provide you with help and advice, or you can get support directly from HMRC.
If you think you are no longer required to complete an Self Assessment return, you can check if you need to send a Self Assessment tax return.
HMRC will treat those with genuine excuses leniently, as it focuses on those who persistently fail to complete their tax returns and deliberate tax evaders. Customers who provide HMRC with a reasonable excuse before the 31 January deadline can avoid a penalty after this date. The penalties for late tax returns are:
- an initial £100 fixed penalty, which applies even if there is no tax to pay, or if the tax due is paid on time
- after 3 months, additional daily penalties of £10 per day, up to a maximum of £900
- after 6 months, a further penalty of 5% of the tax due or £300, whichever is greater
- after 12 months, another 5% or £300 charge, whichever is greater
There are also additional penalties for paying late of 5% of the tax unpaid at 30 days, 6 months and 12 months.
Customers should include their bank account details when filing, so that if HMRC needs to make a repayment, they can do so quickly and securely.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/its-a-cracker-3275-file-tax-returns-on-christmas-day
Latest News from
HM Revenue and Customs
Government announces phased mandation of Making Tax Digital for ITSA20/12/2022 13:10:00
Self-employed individuals and landlords will have more time to prepare for Making Tax Digital (MTD) for Income Tax Self Assessment (ITSA), following a government announcement yesterday (19 December 2022).
Customs Declaration Service exporter deadline extended16/12/2022 10:20:00
Exporters will have more time to move across to the Customs Declaration Service, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has announced.
HMRC late payment interest rates to be revised after Bank of England increases base rate15/12/2022 16:05:00
HMRC interest rates for late payments will be revised following the Bank of England interest rate rise to 3.5%.
Get your Self Assessment wrapped up in time for Christmas13/12/2022 12:25:00
Self Assessment customers can do their tax returns ahead of Christmas so they tick it off their to-do list and enjoy the festivities.
£50 million in Self Assessment payments made via the HMRC app08/12/2022 13:10:00
Thousands of people are choosing to use the app to make Self Assessment payments because it is a quick and easy way to manage any tax they owe.
UK Government hub Tŷ William Morgan officially opened06/12/2022 11:12:00
Welsh Secretary David TC Davies officially opens the UK Government's hub in Cardiff city centre.
Christmas workers can save time with HMRC app21/11/2022 15:20:00
New employees can use the secure HMRC app to find out their personal tax information and pass details on to their employer – saving them time.
More than 401,300 families saved on childcare costs in September17/11/2022 09:15:00
Latest Tax-Free Childcare statistics reveal that more than 401,300 families benefitted from government funding towards childcare costs, in September.