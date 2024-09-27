Welsh Government
|Printable version
“It’s crucial care-experienced young people can access the support they need to succeed” – says Minister
Mental Health and Wellbeing Minister Sarah Murphy has stressed the importance of access to mental health support to help care experienced young people “succeed in life”.
Ms Murphy and Minister for Social Care and Children Dawn Bowden visited My Support Team, based at the former Victoria Village Primary School in Pontypool, to learn more about mental health support provided to care-experienced young people.
The Gwent Regional My Support Team (MyST) programme is a specialist mental health service working with young people up to the age of 18. It has previously benefitted from Welsh Government Regional Integrated Fund funding of more than £1.4m and supports children and young people who are looked after.
It aims to ensure children and young people, and their support networks, are given the best possible chance to succeed through a range of direct psychological work and a whole system approach to care.
The programme uses a wide range of psychotherapeutic models and has supported 97 children and young people with complex mental health needs and their adult network over the last 12 months.
As well as this intensive work, it also provides psychological support for a further 30 young people involved with children’s services.
A parent, who has benefitted from support from a lead therapeutic practitioner from My Support Team, said:
When she (the practitioner) comes to my house, she has her own mug because she has a place in our family.
We talk about lots of things but she is always non-judgemental, a good listener and we do not have one complaint about her.
I have wished there was a service like her’s when I was a kid. MyST has done so much for both my girls.
Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing Sarah Murphy said:
This mental health support is crucial in ensuring care-experienced young people have access to the support they need to succeed in life.
My Support Team plays a vital role in providing therapeutic support that will boost both their mental health and wellbeing.
Minister for Social Care and Children Dawn Bowden said:
We need to ensure children and young people who are in care, on the edge of care and in foster care have the right support to live stable and settled lives.
Through programmes like My Support Team, which brings together local authorities, health boards and educational institutions, we can ensure the foundations are in place to achieve this.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/its-crucial-care-experienced-young-people-can-access-support-they-need-succeed-says-minister
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Friendship between Wales and Birmingham, AL goes from strength to strength27/09/2024 09:05:00
Representatives from Birmingham, Alabama have been visiting Wales this week, as part of an agreement to build on the historic friendship between the city and Wales.
£1 billion investment secures over 300 jobs in North Wales26/09/2024 14:05:00
A major investment of over £1 billion in the redevelopment of Shotton Mill in Deeside, North Wales, will safeguard 147 jobs and create a further 220 when fully commissioned, the UK and Welsh governments have confirmed today (Thursday 26 September).
Mentorship scheme boosts language GCSE take up in Wales26/09/2024 11:05:00
A Welsh Government funded scheme to encourage take up of international language GCSEs has seen a rise of over 40% in mentored learners choosing to take a language such as French, German or Spanish.
Welsh Government beats peatland targets a year early, saving more than 8,000 tonnes of carbon every year25/09/2024 14:05:00
Welsh peatlands are on the road to recovery thanks to a Welsh Government-funded action programme smashing its targets ahead of time.
Welsh Government support of £20 million - more than 800 farmers have applied25/09/2024 11:25:00
More than 800 farm business have applied for a share of over £20 million from two support schemes.
Prepare for winter: vaccinations and self-care to stay well24/09/2024 12:20:00
Simple steps to stay well and reduce demand on the NHS.
Devolved Ministers attends landmark New York Climate Week24/09/2024 11:20:00
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change, Huw Irranca-Davies, Andrew Muir, Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs for the Northern Ireland Executive, Gillian Martin, Acting Secretary for Net Zero and Energy for the Scottish Government, have met ahead of the opening of the landmark Climate Week New York City.
Welsh Government consults on plan to end tax break for independent schools24/09/2024 09:05:00
The Welsh Government has launched a consultation on plans to end a tax break for some fee-charging schools.