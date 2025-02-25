It’s not too late for the US to back Ukraine – for its own benefit

EXPERT COMMENT

To the Trump administration, pleasing Russia looks like it solves major problems. But experience shows that those who try, live to regret it.

In a world where President Donald Trump is calling Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator, and prefers an economic relationship with Russia to Canada, it’s easy to despair.

Trump and his administration seem inclined to double down on their more outrageous utterances, making it hard to see how the very public and personal dispute with Zelenskyy can be repaired. On the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the US–Ukraine relationship seems badly undermined to some – especially when Trump clearly believes the threat from China takes precedence.

But Ukraine is not lost. Contrary to appearances, nor is its relationship with the US: the Trump administration may not be averse to a U-turn, if it perceives a course of action is self-defeating.

America-first reasons for helping Ukraine remain compelling, and worth re-stating: Deterring Russia in Ukraine and the rest of Europe helps to stymie Chinese ambition; the US defence industry stands to make billions; refusing to give Russia all it wants will demonstrate strength; and the US would be heroes to many (and Trump, potentially a Nobel prize winner). Most of all, defending Ukraine’s sovereignty enhances US security.

