Children’s Commissioner
|Printable version
It’s time for online age assurance to come of age
In the offline world we have robust systems to prevent children from accessing things which may harm them. People have to show ID before purchasing alcohol and cigarettes, or before entering nightclubs or casinos. We don’t ask for someone’s date of birth and take it on trust.
Government commissioned me to look at what can be done to protect children online before the Online Safety Bill and to protect children’s voice as part of the legislation.
In this commission on how to protect children from harmful content in the online world, I paid a particular focus to the role of age assurance.
Last year I convened major tech firms. I called on tech firms to take action now to protect children online. They need to do more to stop children stumbling across harmful content and to reliably assess users’ ages.
I stressed that companies should adhere to broad principles of privacy-preservation, efficacy and inclusion when developing age assurance technologies.
All major social media platforms have terms and conditions setting out a minimum age for signing up, in recognition of the risks posed to children. However, as Ofcom found 42% of children aged between 5-12 use social media. This must change which is why I have been calling for robust age assurance.
There is much more to be done across the online world, and soon.
I won’t stop pressing tech firms to do more to protect children ahead of the Online Safety Bill, until we see meaningful change.
I will continue to issue information requests and to convene tech firms, and to hold these companies to account on their progress to keep children safe.
Online Safety Commission from Government: Our recommendations for making the online world safer for children
Original article link: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/2022/06/23/its-time-for-online-age-assurance-to-come-of-age/
Latest News from
Children’s Commissioner
The Big Ask: What we learned from children aged 4-524/06/2022 15:38:00
Today, I spoke to the National Day Nurseries Association about the key ingredients for children to thrive in their early years.
The Big Ask and Sport21/06/2022 11:15:00
This week is National School Sports Week. This is a chance to celebrate how important sport is for children. This week was first created in 2008 by the children’s charity, the Youth Sport Trust, and has run every year since.
Family Review: What children told us in our first Call to Action20/06/2022 12:20:00
Today, I am excited to launch the results from the first Call to Action for the Family Review. There was a fantastic response, with over 3,700 respondents telling us about their thoughts and feelings on family, and what their family means to them. Children used over 1000 different words to describe family, highlighting the variety of different ways that children think about family and family life.
How speaking to parents and carers about their children’s attendance illustrates the interconnectedness of family life16/06/2022 12:20:00
As work continues on the Family Review, we are again reflecting on our recent Attendance Audit.
The Children’s Commissioner publishes Voices of England’s Missing Children report16/06/2022 09:20:00
Last year, I launched The Big Ask survey, to hear from England’s children about what matters most to them. Just over half a million children responded to The Big Ask – making it the largest-ever survey of children in the world. What I heard was inspiring, we are dealing with an ambitious group of children who love school!
Children’s Commissioner gives evidence to the Justice Select Committee on the draft Victims’ Bill15/06/2022 12:20:00
Today, I gave evidence to the Justice Select Committee on the draft Victims’ Bill.
The Children’s Commissioner will give evidence on the Draft Victims Bill to the Justice Select Committee13/06/2022 15:38:00
Next week I will be appearing before the Justice Select Committee, delivering evidence as part of the Committee’s pre-legislative scrutiny of the Draft Victims Bill.
Understanding children’s experience of PSHE and RSE13/06/2022 09:20:00
In the wake of Everyone’s Invited and Ofsted’s Review into sexual harassment in schools, it should be clear to everyone that children are grappling with some serious challenges.