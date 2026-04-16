It’s time to address teacher shortages and skills gaps in the education workforce. So where do we start?

Across the UK, education providers are navigating a period of sustained pressure. Teacher shortages and rising learner numbers are increasing demand for skilled educators, assessors and support staff. At the same time, expectations around high-quality vocational training continue to grow.

In further education and apprenticeships, the challenge goes beyond recruitment. Staff also need the right skills to deliver consistent, high-quality outcomes in a changing education landscape.

The evidence is in the numbers

Sector insights continue to highlight the scale of the challenge. Around 3,000 further education teaching roles remain unfilled. At the same time, assessor capacity is increasingly cited as a barrier to timely learner progression, particularly within apprenticeship delivery.

Delays in end point assessment (EPA), often linked to a shortage of qualified assessors, are having a direct impact on learners and providers. Policy reforms and higher expectations around quality assurance are also raising capability requirements across the workforce.

This is not simply a recruitment issue. It’s a capability challenge. The sector needs a stronger, more resilient pipeline of trained professionals who can confidently support teaching, learning and assessment in modern education settings.

How do we build capacity where it matters most?

For many organisations, the priority is clear. They need to build and retain a skilled workforce. This means recruiting new staff, while also investing in the development of existing teams.

High-quality training pathways for teaching assistants, assessors and internal quality assurers play an important role in building confidence and consistency across provision.

We offer a range of qualifications and end point assessment (EPA) standards designed with this in mind. They cover entry-level support roles through to advanced quality assurance responsibilities. This helps ensure staff are not only qualified, but prepared for today’s classrooms, workshops and training environments.

Supporting workforce capability in practice

At NCFE, we recognise the importance of addressing this gap in a practical and sustainable way. With decades of experience in education and technical training, we understand what it takes to develop confident, effective educators.

Our latest qualifications are designed to help providers strengthen their teams and respond to changing sector needs. They support workforce development at every stage, while reflecting current standards and real-world practice.

Elevating quality across teaching and assessment

Strong teaching and robust assessment sit at the heart of positive learner outcomes. Both rely on having the right people, with the right skills, in place.

By supporting staff to achieve recognised qualifications in assessment and internal quality assurance, providers can strengthen the reliability and credibility of their provision. This supports learner experience, improves progression and builds trust with employers and stakeholders.

Investment in teaching and learning support roles also plays a vital part. Skilled support staff help create inclusive and responsive learning environments, particularly within further education and adult learning settings where learner needs are often complex.

A comprehensive offer to meet sector needs

To support providers at every stage of workforce development, we offer a broad portfolio of qualifications across teaching, learning support, assessment and safeguarding.

These include:

Level 2 Award in Support Work in Schools and Colleges.

Supporting teaching and learning qualifications at Levels 2 and 3, including the Level 3 Diploma in Supporting Teaching and Learning.

The Level 3 Technical Occupational Entry in Supporting Teaching and Learning.

For organisations looking to build assessor capacity, our offer includes:

Level 3 Certificate in Assessing Vocational Achievement.

Level 3 Award in Assessing Vocationally Related Achievement.

Level 4 Award in the Internal Quality Assurance of Assessment Processes and Practice.

We also recognise the importance of safeguarding knowledge across all roles. This is reflected in qualifications such as the Level 2 Certificate in Understanding Safeguarding and Prevent.

Alongside this, our EPA offer supports key workforce roles, including:

Level 3 Teaching Assistant.

Level 5 Specialist Teaching Assistant.

Level 4 Learning and Skills Mentor.

Level 3 Learning and Skills Assessor.

Level 5 Learning and Skills Teacher.

Level 4 Assessor Coach.

Funding changes are expected from September 2026. This includes the defunding of Learning and Skills Assessor and Learning and Skills Mentor standards.

Your partner for long-term impact

Addressing workforce shortages isn’t a short-term fix. It requires sustained investment in people, clear progression pathways and a commitment to continuous professional development.

By working with NCFE, providers can take a proactive approach to workforce development. This supports recruitment, strengthens internal capability and enhances the quality of teaching and assessment across organisations.

Ultimately, strengthening the education workforce is about more than filling vacancies. It’s about ensuring learners are supported by skilled, confident professionals who can unlock potential and deliver impactful teaching and learning.

To discover our education and training portfolio head to our dedicated page, or enter your details into the form to hear from one of our specialists.