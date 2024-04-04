Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
I-VMS legislation due to come into force this year
New legislation requiring all under-12 metre vessels fishing in English waters to have an operational inshore vessel monitoring system (I-VMS) device, is just months away from being in place.
The positional data provided by I-VMS devices will aid in ensuring the sustainability of UK fisheries and provide a more thorough understanding of fishing practices.
With industry now well-prepared, Defra has confirmed to Marine Management Organisation (MMO), that the drafting of the legislation is in its final stages.
MMO can confirm that over 80% of the English under-12m fleet have purchased a device, claiming £1.3m in grant funding to cover purchase and installation costs. Almost 100% of those purchasing a device have their devices installed, with the remaining installations due in the coming weeks, pending completion of vessel refits or other exceptional circumstances which may have prevented installations from happening sooner.
Sean Douglas, Head of Regulatory Assurance for MMO said:
“We have been preparing for the new legislation to be laid this spring, and it is good to know that the review process is in its final stages. As such, all vessels fishing in English waters should be prepared to have an operational I-VMS device in place from this summer.
“Our priority for the I-VMS roll-out programme has always been to support industry to be ready for this new legislation. The positive uptake has been great to see and we thank everyone who has participated so far.
“There are still a few fishers yet to purchase a device and arrange installations. For those to be compliant with the legislation and be able to fish lawfully when it comes into effect, we urge them to contact the suppliers of the two type-approved devices while there is still time.”
The exact schedule for laying this new law is due the coming weeks.
Fishers can contact the suppliers directly and MMO’s I-VMS helpline remains available 9am-5pm, Monday-Friday, on 01900 508618 - or you can email questions to ivms@marinemanagement.org.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/i-vms-legislation-due-to-come-into-force-this-year
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
More lost pets to return home as microchipping system reformed02/04/2024 10:10:00
Reforms will help reunite thousands of lost or stolen animals every year and deter pet theft
New £295m for councils to introduce weekly food waste collections26/03/2024 14:20:00
Up to £295m in capital funding for local authorities to roll out weekly food waste collections.
Government ensures food production remains primary purpose of farming26/03/2024 11:20:00
The government is introducing now measures to limit the amount of land farmers can take out of productive actions under the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI).
Rural community green spaces to be rejuvenated through new government investment25/03/2024 14:20:00
Fund of up to £7 million will boost access to nature and support rural communities across England to become more green-fingered.
Bottom towed fishing gear prohibited over reef habitats in 13 marine protected areas22/03/2024 14:20:00
The recovery of rare, threatened and important habitats and species in English waters is another step closer from today (Friday 22 March 2024).
New measures to help protect poultry industry from bird flu19/03/2024 14:20:00
New registration requirements for bird keepers in Great Britain – all bird keepers must register their birds and update records annually.
Payment rates increased to benefit farmers, land managers & trees19/03/2024 11:20:00
Farmers and land managers can now get up to £11,600 per hectare for the public benefits delivered by woodlands they create – a 45% increase
Project to reconnect River Otter to its floodplain complete18/03/2024 09:27:00
The landscape adaptation project will create 55 hectares of nationally rare wildlife habitat; compensating for regional habitat losses due to sea level rise.