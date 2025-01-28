Ivory Act protections come into force for four more species

Act will ban the importing, exporting and dealing in items containing ivory from Hippopotamus, narwhal, killer and sperm whale.

Hippopotamus, narwhal, killer whale and sperm whale will have greater legal protection from today (28 January) under the UK’s world leading Ivory Act.

The Act will now ban the importing, exporting and dealing in items containing ivory from these magnificent animals - previously the Ivory Act only covered elephants.

The Ivory Act provides for one of the toughest bans on ivory sales in the world and anyone found guilty of breaching the ban faces tough penalties including an unlimited fine or up to five years in jail.

Closing domestic ivory markets is a critical part of the UK’s global conservation efforts. Hippopotamus is the species most at extinction risk from the trade in its ivory after elephants.

All four species are listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Fauna and Flora (CITES) and already threatened by climate change with poaching and trading in their ivory – which is found in teeth and tusks - having the potential to exacerbate these threats and make their long-term survival less likely.

Mary Creagh, International Nature Minister, said:

“Today is an important moment for all wildlife lovers. The poaching of these wonderful animals for their ivory is sickening and this government will do all we can to end this horrible trade. “The Ivory Act is one of the toughest bans in the world. This new government is showing global leadership by enshrining these protections into law to tackle the poaching of these iconic animals.”

The UK is a world leader in international conservation. Supported by ambitious domestic action and new international partnerships, we are putting climate and nature at the heart of our foreign policy including appointing a new International Nature Envoy.

Working with partners across the world we are building global ambition on nature and pushing to accelerate delivery of the UN Global Biodiversity Framework to halt the loss and reverse of wildlife internationally.

The ban is being introduced after extensive consultation and provides a limited exemption for the existing trade in artistic and cultural artefacts.