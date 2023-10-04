Jade's Law introduced to better protect children

APCC Joint Victims Leads, Caroline Henry and Sophie Linden welcome the Government’s introduction of Jade’s Law to better protect children.

They said:

“We welcome the announcement of Jade’s Law. It is crucial that the safety and well-being of children is at the heart of our systems, and that we protect them from harm. We must also support bereaved families to cope and recover, to support themselves and children to move forward.

“We look forward to seeing the full details of the Law and will continue to advocate for the families and children impacted by these horrific crimes.”

Donna Jones, Chair of the APCC said:

“I welcome the announcement this week of the introduction of Jade’s Law brought about after the domestic homicide of Jade Ward by her ex-partner. Children should never be used as weapons in relationship breakdowns or have their care or wellbeing decided by a parent who is a convicted killer.

The government must do all they can to protect these innocent children and young people in the most tragic of cases. This is why I am calling for a greater focus in legislation for children to be recognised as victims in their own right as reflected in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.”