Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
|Printable version
Jade's Law introduced to better protect children
APCC Joint Victims Leads, Caroline Henry and Sophie Linden welcome the Government’s introduction of Jade’s Law to better protect children.
They said:
“We welcome the announcement of Jade’s Law. It is crucial that the safety and well-being of children is at the heart of our systems, and that we protect them from harm. We must also support bereaved families to cope and recover, to support themselves and children to move forward.
“We look forward to seeing the full details of the Law and will continue to advocate for the families and children impacted by these horrific crimes.”
Donna Jones, Chair of the APCC said:
“I welcome the announcement this week of the introduction of Jade’s Law brought about after the domestic homicide of Jade Ward by her ex-partner. Children should never be used as weapons in relationship breakdowns or have their care or wellbeing decided by a parent who is a convicted killer.
The government must do all they can to protect these innocent children and young people in the most tragic of cases. This is why I am calling for a greater focus in legislation for children to be recognised as victims in their own right as reflected in the Domestic Abuse Act 2021.”
Original article link: https://www.apccs.police.uk/latest-news/jades-law-introduced-to-better-protect-children/
Latest News from
Association of Police and Crime Commissioners
PCCS Support Alcohol Education Trust's Spiking Awareness Campaign02/10/2023 12:20:00
Between September 2021 and September 2022, nearly 5,000 cases of needle and drink spiking incidents were reported and early sight of estimated police figures show that recorded drink spiking cases have risen by 30% to over 6,500 (to April end 2023) with nearly 1000 cases of needle spiking – that’s 120 cases a week.
Chair responds to BBC investigation into body worn video29/09/2023 09:15:00
Police have been accused of misusing body-worn video in England and Wales after a BBC investigation unveils more than 150 incidents where police have turned off cameras or shared footage on WhatsApp.
APCC Chair Supports Home Secretary's Firearms Review27/09/2023 10:20:00
Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, has welcomed the Home Secretary’s review into the process and governance of police use of firearms, specifically after discharging a weapon.
How PCCS Are Working With Partners To Prevent Serious Violence25/09/2023 13:20:00
The APCC has published ‘Innovative & Effective Approaches to Tackling Serious Violence'.
Findings of BBC investigation into TikTok ‘deeply concerning’22/09/2023 09:25:00
Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight has described the findings of the BBC investigation into TikTok’s algorithms as ‘deeply concerning’.
Response to open letter on retail crime21/09/2023 13:20:00
APCC lead for Business and Retail Crime, Sussex PCC Katy Bourne OBE responds to the open letter from the Association of Convenience Stores.
Tech companies must prioritise safety of children21/09/2023 10:10:00
Donna Jones, Chair of the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners and Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, is calling for tech companies to prioritise the safety of children over the privacy of their users.
Humberside PCC appears before health committee20/09/2023 16:20:00
Humberside Police and Crime Commissioner Jonathan Evison appeared before the Health and Social Care Committee this week (Tuesday 19 September) where he gave evidence on the police response to mental health crises and the Right Care Right Person (RCRP) approach pioneered in his force area.
APCC Responds to Home Affairs Select Committee on Drug Policy01/09/2023 14:10:00
APCC Addictions & Substance Misuse Leads, Durham PCC Joy Allen and Dorset PCC David Sidwick, yesterday respond to Home Affairs Committee report – ‘Reform law and expand treatment options to tackle cost of drugs on society’: