Ministry of Justice
|Printable version
Jade’s Law to be introduced to better protect children
The Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk KC, will introduce new laws which will better protect children from harm.
The Victims and Prisoners Bill will be amended so parents who kill a partner or ex-partner with whom they have children will automatically have their parental responsibility suspended upon sentencing.
The rule will apply to anyone convicted of the murder or voluntary manslaughter of a person with whom they share parental responsibility and would then be reviewed swiftly by a judge to ensure it is in the best interests of the child. An automatic exemption would be put in place in cases where a domestic abuse victim kills their abuser.
It will better protect children by preventing killers from having any say over key elements of their life including whether they can access therapeutic support, go on holiday or change schools.
It will also mean the bereaved will no longer have to go through the current process of applying to restrict parental responsibility through the family court, reducing the burden on them at a challenging time.
The law will be named after Jade Ward, who was murdered by her former partner in 2021. Her family have campaigned tirelessly to change the law after her murderer was able to continue to take part in decisions relating to their four children inflicting further trauma on them and Jade’s parents.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/jades-law-to-be-introduced-to-better-protect-children
Latest News from
Ministry of Justice
Foreign prison rental to ensure public protection04/10/2023 12:10:00
The Justice Secretary Alex Chalk has announced new measures that will allow the government to rent prison cells overseas to ensure dangerous offenders can be locked up for longer.
Whole Life Order reforms to be applied to active cases03/10/2023 12:20:00
The Justice Secretary, Alex Chalk KC, has announced reforms to how whole life orders are used will be applied retrospectively.
Immediate action to improve HMP Woodhill29/09/2023 15:05:00
HMP Woodhill will take urgent action to improve safety, security and living conditions including specialist psychological staff to support prisoners at risk of self-harm.
New Prison Education Service to cut crime29/09/2023 11:05:00
Overhaul of learning behind bars to include specialist teaching staff, apprenticeships and digital reading tools.
Offenders help turn the tide against beach litter25/09/2023 09:10:00
Offenders will be put to work to pay back the communities they have harmed as part of a week-long nationwide clean-up of Britain’s coastline.
Step forward to online lasting powers of attorney22/09/2023 16:20:00
The most vulnerable in society will be better protected as reforms to simplify and streamline lasting powers of attorney are given Royal Assent.
Step forward to online lasting power of attorneys20/09/2023 10:15:00
The most vulnerable in society will be better protected as reforms to simplify and streamline lasting powers of attorney are given Royal Assent.
Lincoln Crown Court celebrates 200 years of serving justice15/09/2023 13:15:00
Lincoln Crown Court opens its doors to celebrate 200 years of serving the community and delivering justice.