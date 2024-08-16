Jail for forger who made false identity documents

A man who made false identity documents for organised crime groups involved in people smuggling has been jailed for three years and nine months, following a National Crime Agency investigation.

Algerian national Radouane Bouhafs, 43, was arrested by NCA officers in June 2024 outside his home in Edmonton, just off London’s North Circular Road.

In an outbuilding to the rear of the property, investigators found a forgery factory complete with printers, computers, blank cards and other items being used to make false documents including embossed gold foil.

A number of completed fake documents were also recovered, including Irish and French EU passports, Irish and Italian identity cards, an SIA licence, which qualifies the holder to work in security, and UK, Italian and Belgian driving licences.

Bouhafs was initially identified as part of a separate NCA investigation into a criminal network suspected of involvement in people smuggling.

NCA investigators discovered that he was manufacturing the documents for the network to enable people living in the country illegally to access work, benefits, banking or other services.

Financial investigators were able to establish that in the preceding 12 months, Bouhafs had tens of thousands of pounds paid into bank accounts he controlled, without him declaring any legitimate income.

Following his arrest he was charged with seven counts of possessing false ID documents with intent, and one count of possessing items used to make false ID cards.

He pleaded guilty to all charges following a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on 25 July, and on 15 August a judge at the same court sentenced him to three years and nine months imprisonment.

NCA Senior Investigating Officer John Turner said: “Radouane Bouhafs worked on behalf of organised crime groups, providing them with false documents that they would then pass on to the people they had brought into the UK illegally.

"They would then be used to make it appear like the holder was in the UK legitimately, allowing them to rent property, open bank accounts, register to claim benefits or get work.

"He was an enabler for wider criminality. His services would have been a key part of the offer advertised by smugglers and the price they charged to migrants.

"Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA, that includes those like Bouhafs who assist or enable the gangs involved.”