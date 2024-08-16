National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Jail for forger who made false identity documents
A man who made false identity documents for organised crime groups involved in people smuggling has been jailed for three years and nine months, following a National Crime Agency investigation.
Algerian national Radouane Bouhafs, 43, was arrested by NCA officers in June 2024 outside his home in Edmonton, just off London’s North Circular Road.
In an outbuilding to the rear of the property, investigators found a forgery factory complete with printers, computers, blank cards and other items being used to make false documents including embossed gold foil.
A number of completed fake documents were also recovered, including Irish and French EU passports, Irish and Italian identity cards, an SIA licence, which qualifies the holder to work in security, and UK, Italian and Belgian driving licences.
Bouhafs was initially identified as part of a separate NCA investigation into a criminal network suspected of involvement in people smuggling.
NCA investigators discovered that he was manufacturing the documents for the network to enable people living in the country illegally to access work, benefits, banking or other services.
Financial investigators were able to establish that in the preceding 12 months, Bouhafs had tens of thousands of pounds paid into bank accounts he controlled, without him declaring any legitimate income.
Following his arrest he was charged with seven counts of possessing false ID documents with intent, and one count of possessing items used to make false ID cards.
He pleaded guilty to all charges following a hearing at Wood Green Crown Court on 25 July, and on 15 August a judge at the same court sentenced him to three years and nine months imprisonment.
NCA Senior Investigating Officer John Turner said: “Radouane Bouhafs worked on behalf of organised crime groups, providing them with false documents that they would then pass on to the people they had brought into the UK illegally.
"They would then be used to make it appear like the holder was in the UK legitimately, allowing them to rent property, open bank accounts, register to claim benefits or get work.
"He was an enabler for wider criminality. His services would have been a key part of the offer advertised by smugglers and the price they charged to migrants.
"Tackling organised immigration crime is a priority for the NCA, that includes those like Bouhafs who assist or enable the gangs involved.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/jail-for-forger-who-made-false-identity-documents
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
There has never been a more dangerous time to take drugs, says National Crime Agency as annual threat assessment is published15/08/2024 15:25:00
The National Crime Agency has today released its annual assessment of serious and organised crime, with a stark warning that taking drugs has never been more dangerous.
Suspected head of prolific cybercrime groups arrested and extradited14/08/2024 09:15:00
An international operation coordinated by the National Crime Agency (NCA) has resulted in the arrest and extradition of a man believed to be one of the world’s most prolific Russian-speaking cybercrime actors.
Most wanted fugitive arrested in Morocco back in UK09/08/2024 10:15:00
One of the UK’s most wanted men, arrested in Morocco earlier in the year after being on the run for four years, has been brought back to Britain by the National Crime Agency in conjunction with the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)
Luxury properties forfeited after six year NCA investigation05/08/2024 13:10:00
The wife of jailed banker Jahangir Hajiyev has agreed to forfeit a house in Knightsbridge worth approximately £14 million and a golf club in Ascot, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) civil recovery investigation into the acquisition of the properties.
22 years for prolific people smugglers05/08/2024 11:10:00
Three men have been sentenced for their roles in an organised crime group linked to the smuggling of migrants into the UK by lorry
Operation Venetic: Merseyside gang member who helped ship class A drugs between England and Scotland is sentenced02/08/2024 16:15:00
A leading member of an organised crime group (OCG) that trafficked heroin and cocaine has been jailed.
NCA shuts down major fraud platform responsible for 1.8 million scam calls01/08/2024 16:20:00
Today, the National Crime Agency can reveal that they have shut down a platform used by hundreds of criminals to defraud victims across the world.
Dublin police officer extradited to Northern Ireland to serve sentence after money laundering investigation by NCA01/08/2024 10:20:00
A former Dublin airport police officer who laundered millions of pounds for organised crime groups by smuggling cash out of the country on flights has been extradited to Northern Ireland to serve his prison sentence.