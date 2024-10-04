Crown Prosecution Service
|Printable version
Jail for legal first female genital mutilation conspiracy
A former PhD student has been jailed for conspiring to commit female genital mutilation (FGM) against a young girl in the first conviction of its kind in England and Wales.
Emad Kaky. Image: Nottinghamshire Police
Emad Kaky, 47, from Swansea, arranged for the child to travel from the UK to Iraq where he had organised for her to be subjected to FGM and forced into marriage.
Before the crimes could be carried out, Kaky’s plans were uncovered by a witness who arranged for the victim to travel back to the UK and reported him to the police.
Kaky was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit FGM and forced marriage, which he denied. He was convicted on 9 September after a ten-day trial at Nottingham Crown Court and was yesterday sentenced to four and a half years’ imprisonment.
Janine McKinney, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS East Midlands, yesterday said:
“Today, Emad Kaky has faced the consequences of his actions in trying to get a young, innocent girl subjected to female genital mutilation and to be forced into a marriage not of her choosing.
“Had he succeeded in his plans, this child would have suffered unimaginable physical and mental harm.
“During the trial we presented evidence that the defendant considered this behaviour to be normal. The law is clear that there is no place for this unacceptable practice in society and the Crown Prosecution Service, police and other law enforcement agencies will work together to bring perpetrators to justice.
“This has been a landmark prosecution, not just because it is the first conviction of its kind, but for the message it sends to people who may be vulnerable to this horrific form of abuse. Where there is evidence that people have plotted to commit these offences, they face prosecution, whether or not they succeed.”
Building the Case
Before the trial, the defence team put forward a legal argument for dismissal, so the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had to show that FGM is a criminal offence in Iraq.
We also had to demonstrate that, as part of the conspiracy to commit FGM, Kaky had committed an act in England and Wales, where they have jurisdiction to prosecute.
Instructing a legal expert in the law of Iraq, our prosecutors were able to point to an area of the Iraqi penal code which outlined it as an offence – resulting in the defence dropping their argument and the case being able to proceed.
Proving that Kaky had committed an act in England and Wales as part of the conspiracy, prosecutors presented evidence that showed he had booked and paid for the trip to Iraq while living in Nottingham.
Messages retrieved from his phone showed Kaky clearly intended for the victim to be subjected to FGM and forced into marriage. He went on to defend his actions when a witness challenged him, calling FGM and forced marriage “normal”.
To further help the jury understand what FGM involves, the prosecution secured evidence from a cultural expert, who gave evidence about the practices and the physical and psychological harm it can inflict on victims.
It is the first time a person in England and Wales has been convicted of conspiring to commit FGM.
During the sentencing, the prosecution made submissions that, although the plan ultimately failed, the case should be sentenced on the basis of the harm that Kaky intended to do to the victim by arranging for FGM to take place.
Notes to Editors
- Victims of female genital mutilation offences, including conspiracy to commit FGM, are entitled to lifelong anonymity. We remind journalists of the risks of jigsaw identification
- Emad Kaky (DOB 19/10/1976) was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit female genital mutilation and one count of forced marriage
- He was convicted on both counts on Monday 10 September
- This is the third FGM conviction in England and Wales.
- It is the first time a person has been convicted of conspiracy to commit FGM
- We secured the first conviction for FGM in February 2019, committed in the UK. We secured the second conviction, for assisting the commission of FGM overseas, in October 2023
- FGM has been a criminal offence in England and Wales since 2003. It is a form of violence against women and girls where the female genital organs are injured or changed and there is no medical reason for this
- It is essential that victims know how the criminal justice system can help protect them, even if FGM offences are committed abroad, and that the CPS will prosecute these cases whenever our legal tests are met.
Original article link: https://www.cps.gov.uk/east-midlands/news/jail-legal-first-female-genital-mutilation-conspiracy
Latest News from
Crown Prosecution Service
Three men jailed for raping young girls in Plymouth01/10/2024 12:20:00
Three men have been imprisoned for raping four young girls in Plymouth in 2017.
Op Stovewood: Rotherham man found guilty of subjecting child to violence and sexual abuse30/09/2024 12:20:00
A Rotherham man who groomed and subjected a young girl to a campaign of sexual abuse and violence during the 2000s has been convicted.
13-year-old boys sentenced for murder of Shawn Seesahai30/09/2024 10:10:10
Two 13-year-olds have been sentenced for the murder of Shawn Seesahai who they randomly attacked with a machete and stabbed to death in Wolverhampton last year.
Police officer who stole drugs from property store is found guilty of misconduct in public office27/09/2024 09:20:00
A detective who abused his position by stealing cocaine from the evidence store at work and supplying it on the streets of Manchester has been convicted.
Two men jailed for sexually abusing young girls in Plymouth26/09/2024 15:10:00
Two men have been imprisoned for raping two young girls in Plymouth in 2017.
Fraudster Jailed for Multi-Million Pound Betting Syndicate Scam25/09/2024 15:10:00
A man from Kent has been jailed for operating a Ponzi-style scheme disguised as betting syndicate, defrauding thousands of members out of over £44 million.
Updated with sentence: Operation Stovewood: Man extradited from Bulgaria jailed for assaulting teen girl25/09/2024 12:20:00
A man who fled the UK after being charged with indecently assaulting a 14-year-old girl has been jailed following his extradition from Bulgaria.
Islamic State supporter jailed for extreme videos which encouraged violence25/09/2024 11:05:00
A man who shared extreme violent videos supporting Islamic State has been jailed six years and nine months at Kingston Crown Court.