National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Jail for south east London cocaine dealer found hiding in child’s playhouse
A man from south east London has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years after National Crime Agency officers caught him in possession of cocaine with an estimated value of £4.5 million.
Robert Stewart, aged 32, from Broadwater Gardens, Orpington, was arrested on the afternoon of Saturday 23 April.
He was unaware that he was under surveillance by the NCA as he travelled from a car park at Luton airport.
As officers moved in to arrest him in Luton Road, Harpenden, Stewart (right) attempted to escape, jumping over a fence at the rear of a pub car park and throwing the keys to his van into a bush.
The NCA called in support from Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire police forces, as well as a police helicopter, and Stewart was found hiding in a child’s playhouse in a nearby garden a short time later.
In the rear of the van NCA officers found 57 kilos of cocaine, stuffed into holdalls. A search of the van also revealed two empty purpose-built and hydraulically operated hides.
Stewart was charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and pleaded guilty to the offence at a hearing at Luton Crown Court on 23 May.
A judge at the same court recently [29 July] sentenced him to seven-and-a-half years in prison.
NCA Branch Operations Manager Adam Berry recently said:
“Stewart was arrested as part of a proactive NCA investigation targeting class A drug supply. He was found in possession of a significant quantity of cocaine, with an estimated value of £4.5 million.
“I’ve no doubt that had he not been stopped those drugs would have ended on the streets of south east England, in the hands of gangs who bring violence and exploitation to our communities.
“We are grateful to Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire Police for their support in this operation, and we remain determined to do all we can to target and disrupt the organised networks involved in the distribution of class A drugs.”
Sergeant Julian Byrne, from Bedfordshire Police’s airport policing team, recently said:
“I would like to pay tribute to our officers for apprehending Stewart. His involvement in drug dealing shows he is a dangerous individual, and it’s positive that he will no longer bring harmful substances into our communities.
“We’re committed to keeping our county safe from the scourge of drugs and will work quickly to apprehend those thought to be involved.”
Original article link: https://nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/jail-for-south-east-london-cocaine-dealer-found-hiding-in-child-s-playhouse
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Multi-million pound cash courier conspiracy dismantled by NCA01/08/2022 11:15:00
The ringleader of a money laundering group which smuggled tens of millions of pounds of criminal cash out of the UK has been jailed for nine years.
Men linked to suspected small boat people smuggling networks extradited out of the UK29/07/2022 14:15:00
Two suspected small boat people smugglers tracked down in the UK by the National Crime Agency have been extradited to face trial.
Essex boat builder raped a child22/07/2022 16:15:00
A boat builder from Essex who raped a young girl and took photographs of the abuse has been jailed for 16 years.
PCTF seizes property and money from man with alleged West Belfast UDA connections21/07/2022 16:15:00
National Crime Agency officers working as part of the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) have seized a property in the Newtownabbey area valued at £85,000 and £28,000 held in a bank account from a man with alleged links to the West Belfast Ulster Defence Association.
NCA targets crime group suspected of making specialist concealments for drugs after cocaine seized at Heathrow21/07/2022 10:15:00
Three men have been arrested as National Crime Agency officers targeted an organised crime group manufacturing specialist hides for drugs in industrial machinery.
Further arrest made as part of international operation targeting suspected small boat people smuggling networks14/07/2022 14:25:00
A man is due to appear in court today (14 July) after being targeted by the National Crime Agency as part a major international operation against small boat people smugglers.
Three charged as part of NCA people smuggling investigation14/07/2022 12:25:00
Three men have been charged with conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration following a series of NCA raids in London and Essex on Tuesday morning
Four suspected leading members of a people smuggling group arrested in major NCA investigation13/07/2022 11:05:00
Four people have been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) operation targeting a crime group linked to the prolific smuggling of migrants to the UK by lorry.