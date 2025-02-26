Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Jail sentence for former Leicestershire constable
A former Leicestershire Police officer was recently (Monday 24 February) jailed for misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Ex-Police Constable Daniel Jackson, aged 38, appeared at Leicester Crown Court when he admitted one charge of MIPO which related to him pursuing personal contact and having a sexual relationship with a woman, who was in a vulnerable situation when he met her while leading a police investigation. The offence took place between May and June 2022.
He was given a six-month prison sentence by Judge Timothy Spencer KC.
The IOPC’s investigation began in June 2022 following a mandatory conduct referral from Leicestershire Police. Evidence we gathered showed that after the initial contact between PC Jackson and the woman he provided her with his personal number and messaged her via WhatsApp.
The messages quickly turned flirtatious and involved him sending images of himself, including one in which he was topless. The exchanges also indicated sexual contact.
After concluding our investigation, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided to charge the former officer. He resigned from the force in September 2022.
IOPC Director Derrick Campbell recently said:
“Police officers must not to engage or pursue a sexual or improper emotional relationship with anyone they meet during the course of their duties. This case serves as a warning to any officer who fails to maintain those professional boundaries.
“Sentencing Jackson, the judge said that he must have known the woman was in a vulnerable situation but he continued the relationship despite many opportunities to stop. He has now been held accountable for his actions and paid a high price by losing his liberty.”
Our investigation also found a case to answer for gross misconduct against the former officer and this will be for the force to progress now that the criminal proceedings have concluded.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/jail-sentence-former-leicestershire-constable
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation into man’s death following arrest and restraint by Met Police25/02/2025 16:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is independently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man, following his arrest and restraint by Met Police officers at a property in south London on Sunday 16 February.
Cambridgeshire officer charged following corruption investigation21/02/2025 16:05:00
A Cambridgeshire Constabulary officer is due to appear in court next week charged with corruption-related offences, following an Independent Office for Police Contact (IOPC) directed investigation.
IOPC investigation begins following death of man arrested by Border Force officers21/02/2025 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a 27-year-old man’s death following his arrest by Border Force officers at Manchester Airport on Wednesday 19 February.
IOPC referral to CPS after investigation into fatal road collision involving Nottinghamshire Police20/02/2025 10:15:00
Following an investigation into the actions of a Nottinghamshire Police officer prior to a fatal road traffic incident in Nottingham, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has referred a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for consideration of criminal charges.
Two Suffolk officers to face gross incompetence meetings in Taiwo Abodunde case19/02/2025 14:10:00
Our investigation into contact police had with Taiwo Abodunde prior to her death on 28 November 2023 has found two Suffolk Constabulary officers should face a gross incompetence meeting.
IOPC Director General comments on Police Complaints Statistics report 2023/2419/02/2025 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) yesterday published its annual report on ‘Police complaints – statistics for England and Wales in 2023/24'.
Investigation into fatal police shooting in Derby finds officers’ use of force was appropriate14/02/2025 11:10:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the fatal police shooting of a man in Derby found that officers’ use of force during the incident was appropriate in the circumstances.
West Yorkshire Police staff member to appear in court charged with theft13/02/2025 16:25:00
A West Yorkshire Police (WYP) staff member is due in court tomorrow following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation into corruption allegations.