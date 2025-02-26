Jail sentence for former Leicestershire constable

A former Leicestershire Police officer was recently (Monday 24 February) jailed for misconduct in public office (MIPO), following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ex-Police Constable Daniel Jackson, aged 38, appeared at Leicester Crown Court when he admitted one charge of MIPO which related to him pursuing personal contact and having a sexual relationship with a woman, who was in a vulnerable situation when he met her while leading a police investigation. The offence took place between May and June 2022.

He was given a six-month prison sentence by Judge Timothy Spencer KC.

The IOPC’s investigation began in June 2022 following a mandatory conduct referral from Leicestershire Police. Evidence we gathered showed that after the initial contact between PC Jackson and the woman he provided her with his personal number and messaged her via WhatsApp.

The messages quickly turned flirtatious and involved him sending images of himself, including one in which he was topless. The exchanges also indicated sexual contact.

After concluding our investigation, we referred a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service, which decided to charge the former officer. He resigned from the force in September 2022.

IOPC Director Derrick Campbell recently said:

“Police officers must not to engage or pursue a sexual or improper emotional relationship with anyone they meet during the course of their duties. This case serves as a warning to any officer who fails to maintain those professional boundaries. “Sentencing Jackson, the judge said that he must have known the woman was in a vulnerable situation but he continued the relationship despite many opportunities to stop. He has now been held accountable for his actions and paid a high price by losing his liberty.”

Our investigation also found a case to answer for gross misconduct against the former officer and this will be for the force to progress now that the criminal proceedings have concluded.