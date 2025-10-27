Jailed: Driver caught with one of the largest hauls of ketamine

A driver caught with ketamine worth £17m hidden inside kitchen worktops in his van was jailed for five years and four months on Friday 24th ​October.

The seizure – one of the largest ever in the UK – was made by officers from Merseyside Police and the National Crime Agency.Officers stopped Paul Farrelly, 46, of Liverpool while he was driving his VW Crafter along the East Lancashire Road on 16 September.

When the officers spoke with Farrelly, they noticed he was visibly nervous.The officers then looked in the back of the van, finding 22 large industrial sacks and what appeared to be a stack of kitchen worktops. However, when they opened the sacks they found a white substance inside, which was subsequently identified by forensic analysts as ketamine.

Ketamine is a powerful drug used to tranquilise horses and sometimes administered by medical professionals in carefully controlled treatments. When abused, the drug can cause permanent harm, including severe and painful bladder damage that requires lifelong treatment.

Farrelly was arrested and taken into custody to be questioned by investigators from Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership – a joint NCA and Merseyside Police team.

The van was taken away for further examination by specialist investigators, as a result of which it was discovered that the stack of worktops had been hollowed out to conceal a further 13 sacks of ketamine.

In total, officers recovered 875kg of the drug from the van, with a total estimated street value of £17m.

Officers subsequently charged Farrelly with possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply. He pleaded guilty at Liverpool Crown Court and was sentenced immediately.

DCI Tony Roberts of the Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership, said: “When officers pulled over Farrelly’s van, they made one of the largest seizures of ketamine ever in the UK. Thanks to the Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership, Farrelly’s drugs will never make it into the hands of vulnerable users.

“Many young drug abusers consider ketamine to be a cheap party drug but they’re paying a high price in terms of the sometimes life-long mental and physical damage the drug causes.

“Money-hungry organised criminals who exploit the demand for ketamine don’t care about the harm their drugs inflict, but Farrelly is now facing the consequences of his actions.

“We’re determined to keep ketamine off our streets and away from vulnerable people.”

Senior Crown Prosecutor Andrew Blennerhassett of CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “This is a huge haul of a drug that has become increasingly popular in recent years.

“It’s legal use is as an anaesthetic for animals and it is used by vets. Its use in humans can lead to dependency, serious mental and physical health issues.

“The world of illegal drugs is a dangerous one. Farrelly was heavily involved, although whether he was part of a wider chain of drug dealing is unclear.

“The Crown Prosecution Service would like to thank the Merseyside Organised Crime Partnership – a joint National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police team, who led the investigation in this case.

“Their work to disrupt and disable the world of drug dealers, along with the Crown Prosecution Service, is crucial in keeping our communities safe.”

Merseyside OCP was assisted by officers from Merseyside Police’s Matrix Disruption Team – which tackles high-risk organised crime in the county – who stopped Farrelly’s vehicle.