National Crime Agency
|Printable version
Jailed for 18 years: Smuggler hid cocaine under dry ice he claimed was for UK hospital
A Belgian drugs trafficker tried to smuggle cocaine to the UK in a coverload of dry ice and pretended it was destined for a London hospital.
Bart Verschueren, 40, was yesterday sentenced to 18 years in prison following a National Crime Agency investigation.
NCA investigators proved he was behind at least one drugs run that contained 285kg of cocaine with a street value of around £22.8m.
On 5 May 2020, an innocent part-time driver Verschueren recruited was stopped at the Coquelles border controls in France by Border Force officers.
The driver’s paperwork said his consignment of dry ice was for St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London. But Verschueren invented the recipient to avoid checks during the first Covid lockdown and the hospital was in no way connected with the dry ice.
Under the dry ice were blocks of cocaine. The driver was arrested and later released without charge when it became clear he was an innocent dupe.
Verschueren, of Sint-Katelijne-Waver, a municipality south of Antwerp, was convicted and jailed in Belgium for other drugs trafficking offences he committed in 2020 and 2021. He was extradited to the UK in August 2024 and charged with smuggling the 285kg of cocaine.
He denied the offence but was convicted by a jury at Canterbury Crown Court in March this year and was sentenced yesterday (Thurs 10 April).
The jury heard that the same vehicle he used for the failed smuggling attempt had successfully made it to the UK three times in the preceding weeks.
Prosecution counsel argued there must have been drugs smuggled on the previous occasions and Verschueren, was sentenced on the basis that he trafficked at least 500kg of cocaine. He organised the importations under the cover of a transportation company he owned.
Peter Jones, NCA operations manager, said: “The NCA works at home and abroad to protect the public from the threat of Class A drugs which wreck lives and our communities.
“Bart Verschueren did everything possible to cheat justice. And he thought nothing of risking his driver’s freedom. When he knew his vehicle had been stopped, he reported his driver missing in a bid to distance himself from the importation.”
Original article link: https://www.nationalcrimeagency.gov.uk/news/jailed-for-18-years-smuggler-hid-cocaine-under-dry-ice-he-claimed-was-for-uk-hospital
Latest News from
National Crime Agency
Operation Venetic: Notorious gangland boss ‘Aceprospect’ admits arming UK criminals11/04/2025 16:25:00
Organised crime boss also told a gangland enforcer to attack a man with acid: "Just need him blind and face melted".
NCA secures first convictions for breach of UK sanctions10/04/2025 11:05:00
Dmitrii Ovsiannikov, the former Russia appointed Governor of the illegally annexed Ukrainian city of Sevastopol, has become the first person to be convicted for breaching the UK’s Russia sanctions.
Operation Venetic: Drug dealer caught with five kilos of cocaine found to have imported a further £17m worth09/04/2025 16:05:00
A south London drug dealer convicted for supplying cocaine has been jailed after his seized encrypted phone showed he had imported more than half a tonne of the class A drug.
Career criminal back behind bars after fourth drug supply conviction07/04/2025 16:15:00
A career criminal is returning to jail after being convicted of drugs offences for a fourth time, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Four arrested as NCA works with Libyan authorities to target people smugglers in North Africa04/04/2025 10:25:00
Four suspected people smugglers have been arrested in Libya as a result of joint working between the National Crime Agency and Libyan police.
Dark web site taken offline as information on 63 users passed to UK forces03/04/2025 10:05:00
Sixty-three UK-based users of a Dark Web site hosting child sexual abuse material have been identified following work by the National Crime Agency.
Operation Stovewood: Brothers jailed for 31 years for raping girls31/03/2025 14:15:00
Two brothers who raped vulnerable girls 18 years ago have been jailed for 31 years, following a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.
Sadistic online harm groups putting people at unprecedented risk, warns the NCA25/03/2025 14:15:00
The Director General of the National Crime Agency has warned of a “deeply concerning” trend of online networks of predominantly teenage boys, dedicated to inflicting harm and committing a range of criminality.