January 2022: 'How Are We Doing in Wales' public engagement survey results

The results of the latest ‘How Are We Doing in Wales’ public engagement survey have been released by Public Health Wales:

The key findings from January’s survey are:

85 per cent of people said they supported the continued requirement for face coverings in shops and other indoor public places in Wales. However 13 per cent said they did not, an increase from 5 per cent in December 2021. The remainder were unsure.

38 per cent of people said they understood the restrictions in place in Wales to reduce the spread of coronavirus ‘very well’ and 44 per cent ‘quite well’. 15 per cent responded ‘not very well’ and 4 per cent ‘not at all’.

47 per cent of people said they had been following the restrictions ‘completely’ and a further 38 per cent reported mostly complying.

67 per cent of people thought the restrictions in place to manage coronavirus were ‘about right’. However, 24 per cent thought they were ‘too much’, an increase from 12 per cent in December 2021. The remaining 8 per cent thought the restrictions were ‘too little’.

The latest Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) public engagement survey report from Public Health Wales covers January 2022, when 1005 people were surveyed.

Public Health Wales has conducted interviews with thousands of people aged 18 or over across Wales, to understand how Coronavirus and the measures being used to prevent its spread are affecting the physical, mental and social wellbeing of people in Wales. Over the last 18 months, more than 25,000 Welsh residents have participated in the survey.

The survey is part of a raft of measures implemented by Public Health Wales to support public health and wellbeing through Coronavirus.

How are we doing in Wales? Public Engagement Survey – January 2022 (PDF, 1.3Mb)

Public Engagement Survey on Health and Wellbeing during Coronavirus Measures