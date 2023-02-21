January 2023 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2023.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In January:

HM Land Registry completed more than 1,777,640 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 410,280

HM Land Registry completed 1,777,649 applications in January compared with 1,415,677 in December and 1,771,694 last January 2021, of which:

362,305 were applications for register updates compared with 340,347 in December

942,328 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 652,093 in December

214,107 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 226,087 in December

17,251 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,841 in December

Applications by region and country

Region/country November applications December applications January applications South East 443,183 323,045 410,280 Greater London 356,798 252,456 330,088 North West 216,690 170,630 203,067 South West 187,625 136,977 170,767 West Midlands 160,474 119,637 147,512 Yorkshire and the Humber 153,636 114,473 143,880 East Midlands 141,574 103,794 129,084 North 98,149 72,789 90,565 East Anglia 78,922 59,543 73,366 Isles of Scilly 67 130 66 Wales 85,156 62,119 78,887 England and Wales (not assigned) 107 84 87 Total 1,922,381 1,415,677 1,777,649