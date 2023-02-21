Tuesday 21 Feb 2023 @ 15:10
HM Land Registry
Printable version

January 2023 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2023.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In January:

  • HM Land Registry completed more than 1,777,640 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 410,280

HM Land Registry completed 1,777,649 applications in January compared with 1,415,677 in December and 1,771,694 last January 2021, of which:

  • 362,305 were applications for register updates compared with 340,347 in December
  • 942,328 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 652,093 in December
  • 214,107 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 226,087 in December
  • 17,251 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,841 in December

Applications by region and country

Region/country November applications December applications January applications
South East 443,183 323,045 410,280
Greater London 356,798 252,456 330,088
North West 216,690 170,630 203,067
South West 187,625 136,977 170,767
West Midlands 160,474 119,637 147,512
Yorkshire and the Humber 153,636 114,473 143,880
East Midlands 141,574 103,794 129,084
North 98,149 72,789 90,565
East Anglia 78,922 59,543 73,366
Isles of Scilly 67 130 66
Wales 85,156 62,119 78,887
England and Wales (not assigned) 107 84 87
Total 1,922,381 1,415,677 1,777,649

Top 5 local authority areas

Access the full dataset on our Use land and property data service.

Next publication

Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The February 2023 data will be published at 11am on Tuesday 21 March 2023.

