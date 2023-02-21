HM Land Registry
January 2023 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2023.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In January:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,777,640 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 410,280
HM Land Registry completed 1,777,649 applications in January compared with 1,415,677 in December and 1,771,694 last January 2021, of which:
- 362,305 were applications for register updates compared with 340,347 in December
- 942,328 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 652,093 in December
- 214,107 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 226,087 in December
- 17,251 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 15,841 in December
Applications by region and country
|Region/country
|November applications
|December applications
|January applications
|South East
|443,183
|323,045
|410,280
|Greater London
|356,798
|252,456
|330,088
|North West
|216,690
|170,630
|203,067
|South West
|187,625
|136,977
|170,767
|West Midlands
|160,474
|119,637
|147,512
|Yorkshire and the Humber
|153,636
|114,473
|143,880
|East Midlands
|141,574
|103,794
|129,084
|North
|98,149
|72,789
|90,565
|East Anglia
|78,922
|59,543
|73,366
|Isles of Scilly
|67
|130
|66
|Wales
|85,156
|62,119
|78,887
|England and Wales (not assigned)
|107
|84
|87
|Total
|1,922,381
|1,415,677
|1,777,649
Top 5 local authority areas
Access the full dataset on our Use land and property data service.
Next publication
Transaction Data is published on the 15th working day of each month. The February 2023 data will be published at 11am on Tuesday 21 March 2023.
