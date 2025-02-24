HM Land Registry
January 2025 Transaction Data
This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2025.
Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.
In January:
- HM Land Registry completed more than 1,886,710 applications to change or query the Land Register
- the South East topped the table of regional applications with 422,822
HM Land Registry completed 1,886,714 applications in January compared with 1,511,662 in December 2024 and 1,883,137 last January 2024, of which:
- 301,500 were applications for register updates compared with 272,715 in December
- 1,083,311 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 803,687 in December
- 194,671 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 184,798 in December
- 86,227 were transactions for value compared with 59,822 in December
- 15,425 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 13,961 in December
