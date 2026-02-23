January 2026 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2026.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In January:

HM Land Registry completed over 1,919,990 applications to change or query the Land Register

the South East topped the table of regional applications with 437,584

HM Land Registry completed 1,919,998 applications in January compared with 1,607,442 in December 2025 and 1,886,714 in January 2025, of which:

393,604 were applications for register updates compared with 325,571 in December

1,054,084 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 847,534 in December

189,744 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 205,457 in December

114,764 were transactions for value compared with 90,793 in December

15,868 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 14,621 in December

