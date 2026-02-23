Monday 23 Feb 2026 @ 12:25
HM Land Registry
Printable version

January 2026 Transaction Data

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in January 2026.

Please note this data shows what HM Land Registry has been able to process during the time period covered and is not necessarily a reflection of market activity.

In January:

  • HM Land Registry completed over 1,919,990 applications to change or query the Land Register
  • the South East topped the table of regional applications with 437,584

HM Land Registry completed 1,919,998 applications in January compared with 1,607,442 in December 2025 and 1,886,714 in January 2025, of which:

  • 393,604 were applications for register updates compared with 325,571 in December
  • 1,054,084 were applications for an official copy of a register compared with 847,534 in December
  • 189,744 were search and hold queries (official searches) compared with 205,457 in December
  • 114,764 were transactions for value compared with 90,793 in December
  • 15,868 were postal applications from non-account holders compared with 14,621 in December

Click here for the full press release

 

Channel website: https://www.gov.uk/government/organisations/land-registry

Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/january-2026-transaction-data

Share this article

Latest News from
HM Land Registry

UK House Price Index for December 2025

18/02/2026 12:20:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

December 2025 Transaction Data

26/01/2026 11:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in December 2025.

UK House Price Index for November 2025

22/01/2026 12:25:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

HM Land Registry gives more information to help cut delays and costs

08/12/2025 13:10:00

HM Land Registry publishes avoidable requisition data to help conveyancers cut delays, improve application quality and access free training.

October 2025 Transaction Data

24/11/2025 15:20:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in October 2025. 

UK House Price Index for September 2025

19/11/2025 13:10:00

The UK HPI shows house price changes for England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

HM Land Registry launches new APIs to save customers time

11/11/2025 13:20:00

The changes bring faster applications and a more reliable service for Business Gateway customers.

HM Land Registry launches its ambitious new Strategy 2025+

05/11/2025 14:15:00

HM Land Registry sets out its ambitions in its new Strategy 2025+ to deliver better services and unlock a faster, less stressful property market.

September 2025 Transaction Data

22/10/2025 11:10:00

This data provides information about the number and types of applications that HM Land Registry completed in September 2025. 

Are you a local authority regulator striving to stay ahead of the curve?