January flooding in England

The Environment Agency is warning people to take care during the ongoing flooding

While many rivers have peaked and water levels are falling, the Environment Agency continues to monitor and respond to the impacts of the recent flooding across England and is advising the public to remain cautious. Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected.

Following the recent period of prolonged wet weather, there is ongoing flooding today along the River Trent and the River Severn and for the next three days along the River Thames. Minor groundwater flooding is expected across parts of Dorset, Wiltshire and Hampshire and is possible more widely across parts of the south of the country and in Yorkshire and the Humber throughout the next five days.

As of 11.59am on Wednesday 10 January, there were 100 flood warnings, meaning flooding is expected, and 117 flood alerts, meaning flooding is possible, in place. Environment Agency teams are out on the ground with other emergency responders, operating temporary pumps, barriers and flood defences to help reduce impacts. As part of the response, an ultra high volume pump, 96 high volume pumps and 46 small volume pumps were deployed across several sites.

So far, nearly 81,000 properties have been protected from flooding in the last few days, but sadly around 2,200 properties have flooded. We will work to understand if more could be done to better protect these properties in future.

While the risks are reducing, ongoing impacts are likely to continue across England. The Environment Agency continues to monitor the forecast and impacts on river levels, including the potential for groundwater and tidal risks.

The message to the public remains to check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation. Anyone driving is urged to not to go though floodwater and to follow the advice of local emergency services on the roads.

Dr Kate Marks, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said:

Following the prolonged wet weather, minor flooding is expected to continue today along the River Trent and in Gloucestershire and until the end of the week along the River Thames. Minor groundwater flooding is also expected across parts of Dorset, Wiltshire and Hampshire and is possible more widely across parts of the south and Yorkshire and the Humber for the next five days. Environment Agency teams are out on the ground, working to minimise the impacts where possible by operating flood defences and clearing watercourses. Our thoughts are with all those affected and nearly 81,000 properties have been protected in the last few days. We advise people to stay away from swollen rivers and urge people not to drive through floodwater as just 30cm is enough to move your car. People should check their flood risk, sign up for free flood warnings and keep up to date with the latest situation as well as following @EnvAgency on X, formerly Twitter, for the latest flood updates.

For images of operational activity by the Environment Agency, please see the South West, South East and Midlands team’s accounts on X, formerly known as Twitter.

You can sign up for flood warnings and the latest flood updates here: