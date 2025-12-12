Japan and Wales sing each other’s praises after landmark year

Japanese Ambassador recently joined First Minister at Conwy Castle to sing Welsh national anthem, to mark end of the year of Wales and Japan.

A year of deepening cultural and economic ties between Wales and Japan was concluded this week as Japanese Ambassador to the UK, Hiroshi Suzuki joined First Minister Eluned Morgan to perform the Welsh national anthem at Conwy castle, to highlight the bond between Wales and Japan. It is the second time the Ambassador has visited Wales this year.

In 2019, Conwy Castle and Himeji Castle in Japan became the first UNESCO World Heritage Sites to be twinned. Since then, the relationship has gone from strength to strength, including renewing a Memorandum of Understanding between the 2 countries’ heritage sites.

The Welsh Government's Year of Wales and Japan has opened up new export opportunities and investment deals for Welsh businesses and showcased Welsh culture to thousands of people across Japan.

Last week the Wales Investment Summit welcomed 11 Japanese companies across sectors including energy, advanced manufacturing and MedTech. 23 Welsh businesses also attended Welsh Government-led trade missions to Japan in 2025.

There were also cultural exchanges during the year with St David's Day celebrations at Himeji Castle, which attracted more than 4,000 visitors, while the Wales Day at Expo Osaka drew in 3,500 visitors.

Twenty-one cultural projects received £290,000 through Wales Arts International and the British Council this year to develop new artistic collaborations connecting the 2 nations.

To close the year, a free exhibition celebrating cultural links between Wales and Japan is being held at the Japanese Embassy in London until 16 January 2026.

The First Minister recently said:

This has been an extraordinary year for Wales and Japan. The connections we've forged through culture, business and education are deeply meaningful and will endure for generations to come. The year has given us some memorable moments, not least Ambassador Suzuki’s wonderful rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau, as well as a strong representation from Japanese companies at last week’s Wales Investment Summit. I've been touched by the warmth and enthusiasm shown by the people of Japan towards Wales and I look forward to our friendship going from strength to strength in future years.

Japanese Ambassador to the UK, Hiroshi Suzuki recently said: