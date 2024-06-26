Japan State Visit

The Emperor and Empress of Japan are currently undertaking a State Visit to the UK as guests of The King and Queen.

The State Visit began this morning as The Emperor and Empress were met by The King and Queen on Horse Guards, before the Emperor was invited to inspect a Guard of Honour formed of the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards. The Royal party then travelled back to Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession.

State Visits to the UK generally take place twice a year in the winter and early summer, and are an opportunity for building relationships with other countries. The visiting Head of State is officially hosted by The King and Queen, though he or she also has a busy programme of engagements with government ministers and other organisations.

In the afternoon, following a private lunch at Buckingham Palace, the Emperor and Empress viewed a special exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection relating to Japan.

In the evening, The King, accompanied by The Queen and other members of the Royal Family, gave a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace at which The King and the Emperor made speeches.

The Emperor and Empress will undertake a number of other engagements including a visit to The Francis Crick Institute, the UK’s flagship biomedical research centre and a Banquet at the Guildhall ahead of formal farewells at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.