RUSI
|Printable version
Japan’s Stance on Taiwan’s Security is Good for the Status Quo and Asian Security
Far from making a ‘reckless’ commitment likely to escalate tension, by checking Beijing’s hubristic tendencies, Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may have done us all a favour.
On 7 October 2025, Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi livened up a House of Representatives Budget Committee meeting with an unexpectedly revealing response to a question posed by opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP) representative and former Foreign Minister Katsuya Okada. A few years before coming to office, Takaichi had spoken of a Taiwan situation having the potential to develop in a way that threatens Japanese citizens and might require a response by Japan’s Self-Defence Forces. What, Okada wondered, did she think now?
Precise Wording
‘A judgment must be made after comprehensively assessing all information in line with the individual and specific circumstances of what has actually occurred . . . A line of private ships from China surrounding Taiwan would not constitute such a situation. If it involves the use of warships and armed force, it would be a survival threatening situation no matter how you look at it’ Takaichi responded.
By using the clunky term ‘survival threatening situation’, the PM had invoked the legal formula that marks the threshold for Japan to activate its right of collective self-defence even if not attacked itself. This right had been denied in post-war Japan until new legislation in 2015, and it is a line that has not been crossed in the intervening decade.
This matters far beyond any controversies it causes in Japan or between Japan and China, because of the extent to which Japan’s response would determine how a conflict involving Taiwan unfolds. The credibility of US deterrence against a forcible change to Taiwan’s status quo depends on the US military’s ability to project and sustain force in the region. That in turn depends on a host of air bases and ports across Japan, especially the US Marines in Okinawa, and the 7th fleet in Yokosuka. A recent tabletop exercise the author attended on Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific, organised by Centre for Security Diplomacy and Strategy (CSDS) at the Vrije Universiteit Brussel, presents a plausible scenario of how a conflict might play out. Assuming it doesn’t go nuclear, a Sino-US conflict over Taiwan is likely to settle into a protracted struggle with the PRC unable to safely get a critical mass of troops across the straits, and US forces unable to break a Chinese ‘blockade by fire’ (using ground-based missiles to prevent shipping arriving in Taiwan). Following the initial clash, the US runs low on munitions, and Japan becomes the indispensable staging post for replenishment, for attempting to bring in supplies to sustain the population and resistance on Taiwan, and for imposing a counter-blockade on the PRC.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/japans-stance-taiwans-security-good-status-quo-and-asian-security
Latest News from
RUSI
Huawei's ‘Spare Tyre 2.0’ and the Limits of US Sanctions18/11/2025 14:25:00
How mini-lateral export control frameworks among key technology-supplying nations can put a slow puncture into Huawei’s ‘Spare Tyre’ of entities created to counter US sanctions.
Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict and the Question of Cross-Border Terrorism13/11/2025 14:25:00
The latest round of Pakistan-Afghanistan violence and negotiations highlights how Pakistan’s cyclical policy failures and Afghan Taliban’s tolerance for terrorist havens threaten to derail any prospects for durable peace in the region.
Russia’s Enduring Grip on Syria12/11/2025 14:25:00
Despite Assad’s fall, Russia retains influence through debt leverage, military basing and security mediation.
Testing the Limits: Expanding the Reach of UK Sanctions10/11/2025 14:25:00
A double-win before the UK Supreme Court should embolden the Foreign Office, if they can take the public with them.
Turkey’s Call to Act and Israel’s Red Line: Ankara’s Role in Gaza07/11/2025 14:25:00
Ankara’s engagement in Gaza may create conditions conducive to de-escalation and a gradual recalibration of Turkish-Israeli relations.
Deconstructing Russia’s Plans for Greater Eurasia: Where Theory Meets Supply Chains06/11/2025 14:25:00
As Russia cements its broader foreign policy plans for a Greater Eurasia, the role of Belarus and North Korea will be instrumental in turning theory into supply-chain practice.
Terrorist Organisations and Conservative Islamic Influencers are Capitalising on Sinophobia in Central Asia04/11/2025 14:25:00
China’s repression of its Muslim citizens acts as a lightening rod for criticism of the country and its influence campaign in Central Asia.
US Troop Cuts On NATO’s Eastern Flank03/11/2025 14:25:00
The US plan to withdraw some troops from NATO’s eastern flank, including Romania, is neither a surprise nor catastrophic. But it signals a shift in America’s posture at the wrong time and in the wrong place.