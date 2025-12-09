JCHR recommends approval of NI Troubles remedial order, but is critical of an approach which it would usually consider improper

The Joint Committee on Human Rights has published its second report into the Draft Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 (Remedial) Order 2025.

The Government introduced the remedial order to address incompatibilities in the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 with rights protected under the European Convention on Human Rights and the Human Rights Act 1998.

The Committee accepts that due to the unique and delicate circumstances surrounding Northern Ireland legacy matters the Government has valid reasons to introduce a remedial order to resolve the incompatibilities in this case. It recommends that the Draft Remedial Order is approved by both Houses of Parliament.

However, the Committee also warns that the Government’s approach of introducing legislation and a remedial order concerning the same subject on the same day was highly unusual.

It made clear that the Government should almost always use an available Bill to amend primary legislation, not a remedial order. In future, where a Bill and a remedial order relate to the same policy area, the Government should use the Bill to make any changes to primary legislation.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights is also conducting legislative scrutiny on the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill and will continue that inquiry in the new year.