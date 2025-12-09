Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
|Printable version
JCHR recommends approval of NI Troubles remedial order, but is critical of an approach which it would usually consider improper
The Joint Committee on Human Rights has published its second report into the Draft Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 (Remedial) Order 2025.
The Government introduced the remedial order to address incompatibilities in the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 with rights protected under the European Convention on Human Rights and the Human Rights Act 1998.
The Committee accepts that due to the unique and delicate circumstances surrounding Northern Ireland legacy matters the Government has valid reasons to introduce a remedial order to resolve the incompatibilities in this case. It recommends that the Draft Remedial Order is approved by both Houses of Parliament.
However, the Committee also warns that the Government’s approach of introducing legislation and a remedial order concerning the same subject on the same day was highly unusual.
It made clear that the Government should almost always use an available Bill to amend primary legislation, not a remedial order. In future, where a Bill and a remedial order relate to the same policy area, the Government should use the Bill to make any changes to primary legislation.
The Joint Committee on Human Rights is also conducting legislative scrutiny on the Northern Ireland Troubles Bill and will continue that inquiry in the new year.
Original article link: https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/93/human-rights-joint-committee/news/210840/jchr-recommends-approval-of-ni-troubles-remedial-order-but-is-critical-of-an-approach-which-it-would-usually-consider-improper/
Latest News from
Parliamentary Committees and Public Enquiries
Education Committee publishes Govt’s response to FE and Skills report09/12/2025 16:25:00
The Education Committee has published the Government’s response to its report into FE and Skills which made recommendations on strengthening the sector.
Government will miss clean energy targets without skills shake up05/12/2025 16:15:00
Today the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee publish a report on their inquiry: Workforce planning to deliver clean secure energy
China spy case: Committee delivers verdict on circumstances around collapsed prosecution04/12/2025 11:05:00
Report: Espionage cases and the Official Secrets Acts
Govt risks missing golden opportunity to transform mental health services, Health Committee says03/12/2025 12:15:00
A new Health and Social Care Committee report urges the Government not to miss a golden opportunity to dramatically improve England’s mental health services.
Committee publishes Independent Expert Panel’s report on palliative care services in England28/11/2025 17:05:00
The Independent Expert Panel (IEP), commissioned by the Health and Social Care Committee, has produced a report on England’s palliative and end of life care services.
New special inquiry committees recommended for 202626/11/2025 15:20:00
The House of Lords Liaison Committee publishes a report in which it recommends to the House four proposals for new special inquiry committees in 2026.
BTC: UK’s economic security regime “not fit for the future” – and risks becoming weak point in the West25/11/2025 12:05:00
Committee calls for Economic Security Bill to enshrine the approach set out in new Report in law, with the appointment of a dedicated Economic Security Minister.
New autism strategy must deliver change for autistic people24/11/2025 16:25:00
This is the key conclusion reached by the House of Lords special inquiry committee on the Autism Act 2009 in its report ‘Time to deliver: The Autism Act 2009 and the new autism strategy’.